HLTH's Signature Speaker Caricatures Available As NFTs, Part Of Charity Art Collection Supporting The HLTH Foundation's Health Equity And Gender Parity Initiatives

NEW YORK, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HLTH , the leading platform bringing together the entire health ecosystem, focused on digital health innovation and transformation, together with the HLTH Foundation , a 501(c)3 non-profit promoting equity, inclusion and opportunity in healthcare, announced today the launch of an NFT art collection featuring hand drawn caricatures of healthcare leaders and celebrities. The images have been created in the signature style of HLTH's coveted speaker caricatures, which have populated social media since their introduction in 2017. Proceeds from the collection will support the HLTH Foundation.

HLTH's NFT Art Collection celebrates the accomplishments of key executives, professors, and professionals that have dedicated their careers to improving healthcare in the United States, with a number of the leaders representing organizations that made heroic contributions to combating the COVID-19 pandemic. In their honor, HLTH is using the collection as a way to support the key imperatives of the HLTH Foundation: Health Equity, Access, Affordability, Inclusion, and Innovation.

"This collection will help the HLTH Foundation continue to drive impactful work around health equity and gender parity in the healthcare industry," said Jonathan Weiner, CEO, Founder, and Chairman at HLTH, "and it's personally gratifying to me to see a unique blend of my experiences in fintech and healthcare come together to support great causes in a fun, unique way."

"HLTH's NFT Collection shines a light on healthcare leaders, entrepreneurs, and investors reshaping the industry," said Mario Nelson, Managing Director, HLTH Expert Network. "We appreciate their support for a charitable initiative, that true to HLTH's brand, engages them with a new form of content to promote the important cause of equity."

"The HLTH Foundation is growing rapidly, from interest in our Health Equity and Women at HLTH Impact Programs offered at the annual HLTH event, to nearly tripling participation in CSweetener, our mentorship program for women in healthcare, since its relaunch just over a year ago," said Janna Guinen, Executive Director, HLTH Foundation. "The time to act on equity is now. Funds raised through the NFT Collection will help us to deliver on a critical mission through these initiatives as well as new efforts planned for the future."

The collection, live as of today, is hosted on the Bitski platform and is visible here [https://www.bitski.com/HLTH]. Each NFT is priced at $500, and can be purchased using a credit card. Each purchaser will receive a Certificate of Authenticity from the HLTH Foundation commemorating the NFT and charitable causes supported. HLTH will donate a percentage of proceeds to offset the carbon footprint of this collection.

About the HLTH Foundation

The HLTH Foundation promotes equity, inclusion and opportunity in healthcare, focusing on improving the health of underserved patient populations as well as tackling disparities in the healthcare workforce and innovation community. The Foundation runs CSweetener, a virtual mentorship program for women helping to close the gender leadership gap in healthcare. HLTH Foundation is a 501(c)3 non-profit owned and partially funded by HLTH LLC.

About HLTH

HLTH (pronounced "health") is the leading platform bringing together the entire health ecosystem, focused on health innovation and transformation. From unparalleled events with industry-leading speakers to inspirational digital content and mission-driven initiatives, HLTH creates a unique marketplace for the health community leading the dialogue and development of a better health ecosystem. For more information, please visit hlth.com.

