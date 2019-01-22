H&M and the Environmental Media Association kick off fashion month with a partnership to help close the loop

The partnership kicked off with an intimate event at H&M's Sunset Blvd store, where stakeholders and friends including Blythe Danner, Malin Akerman, Katie Asleton Duplass and Constance Zimmer, came together to talk about the importance of a more sustainable fashion future. The conversation is part of a broader mission by the two companies to take on the challenges of climate change and circularity in fashion more directly. H&M started its Garment Collecting program in 2013, becoming the first fashion company to launch a clothing collecting initiative worldwide. The program has collected 163 million pounds of textiles globally, providing customers an easy way to give clothes a second life to ensure fewer garments end up in landfills.

EMA serves as a valuable link between the world of media and the environmental community, working tirelessly to bring the planet's most pressing issues to the forefront and make true change by inspiring millions of people across the globe to live sustainable lifestyles and to use their voice to help our planet.

"The Environmental Media Association is proud to partner with H&M to support the Garment Collecting initiative and provide visibility on such an important program that aims to divert millions of pounds of textiles from landfills," says Debbie Levin, CEO. "Helping people learn about alternatives for their unwanted textiles is an important and exciting step in creating a positive impact on our planet for a more sustainable future."

EMA is a diverse subsection of entertainment industry influencers, entrepreneurs in business, and green icons dedicated to the mission of promoting environmental progress. EMA is a movement powered by celebrity role-modeling, campaign work, social media messaging, year-round programs, including EMA Green Seals for Production, Hospitality, Fitness and Business, #greenmyschool garden program and three large scale events. Visit green4ema.org for more information.

