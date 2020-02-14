H&M Celebrated Its Studio SS20 Collection With An Event In Beverly Hills

As an extra treat, the crowd enjoyed curated bites by burgeoning stars of the California food scene, Yola Mezcal. Artist Maayan Zilberman of Sweet Saba created sculpted candy rock rings inspired by the new Studio collection as takeaway gifts for guests at the event. The H&M Studio SS20 collection will be available for purchase at hm.com and in select stores in the US from February 20th.

"The SS20 collection muse is a forward-looking free spirit – someone who surfs, climbs, explores and who wants to experience new things. The collection is both raw and refined: natural fabrics with raw edges are mixed with refined elements, such as shiny metallics and futuristic accessories. There's a freedom in the way the collection can be worn, too: we want our customers to feel that anything goes," says Ann-Sofie Johansson, Creative Advisor at H&M.

Inspired by a research trip to the Swedish island of Gotland, the SS20 collection takes a carefree surf girl as its muse: one who mixes voluminous wear-anywhere dresses with raw-edged tailoring and sporty swimsuits. Key pieces include the electric pink recycled polyester dress, the limestone-hued viscose-linen cropped jacket with raw-edged hems and wide-legged trousers, the chunky cotton-nylon crochet cardigan, and the statement platform leather ankle boots. A color palette of hot pink and cobalt blue with flashes of acid green dominates, set against limestone and cream. The collection will be split into two drops, with the second a high-summer offering of athletic swimwear and easy beach kaftans which will be available at hm.com at the end of May.

"I'm very nostalgic when it comes to H&M as it reminds me of my childhood and shopping with my mom. I also love nothing more than to sing harmonies under the stars surrounded by friends. It was a beautiful evening," says Lykke Li.

"I've modeled for and shopped at H&M since I was a teenager, so I was happy to be in LA in such a beautiful location to celebrate the new H&M Studio collection. This is a look I'll be wearing on repeat this summer," says Jourdan Dunn, model.

"I'm thrilled to be able to celebrate the spring H&M Studio collection, alongside all these fabulous people. The new season has a ton of my favorite spring essentials; carefree dresses and fun accessories," says Paloma Elsesser, model and body activist.

About H&M Studio

H&M Studio is H&M's most fashion-forward offering. Developed by a dedicated in-house design team at the brand's Stockholm atelier, the limited-edition collections are unveiled biannually, in line with traditional international fashion schedules.

