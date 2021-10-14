H&M Collaborates With Iconic 90's Skate Brand No Fear And Features The Skate Kitchen In The Campaign And As Co-Creators

"It feels amazing to re-launch No Fear with the collaboration with H&M and co-create some pieces with The Skate Kitchen. We're especially proud to add our voice to the next generation, encouraging them to be themselves and fight for what they believe in with a 'No Fear' ethos backing them up," says Hamish Morjaria, Head of Brand Partnerships and Licensing at No Fear.

This collaboration fires up the "No Fear" mentality for a progressive and inclusive generation of young women with 23 garments including oversized T-shirts, crop tops, shirts, sweatshirts, hoodies, knitwear, varsity jackets, tracksuits and joggers, all with graphic logos or illustrations. There are also 11 accessories including bags, beanies, trainers, scarves and stickers. The main colour palette is vibrant green, black and white, while the co-created pieces with The Skate Kitchen are in beige, khaki brown, green and washed black.

The Skate Kitchen comprises of Rachelle Vinberg, Ajani Russell, Ardelia "Dede" Lovelace, Moonbear, Brenn Lorenzo, and Jules Lorenzo. Together, they speak up for inclusion with the aim of a better and more equal world Fearless in the face of new challenges, The Skate Kitchen is willing to try out new things and own it. Everyone is scared, but the No Fear mindset is to look fear in the eyes and go for it," says Rachelle Vinberg.

"It feels amazing to re-launch No Fear with the collaboration with H&M and co-create some pieces with The Skate Kitchen. We're especially proud to add our voice to the next generation, encouraging them to be themselves and fight for what they believe in with a 'No Fear' ethos backing them up," says Hamish Morjaria, Head of Brand Partnerships and Licensing at No Fear

"We're thrilled to be collaborating with No Fear and partnering with The Skate Kitchen for this confident, empowering collection. The silhouettes balance oversized with tighter fits, all with a relaxed, unisex vibe, while the graphic logos and subtle varsity touches are key. We hope that young people around the world take the message of this collaboration to heart — write your own rules and don't let fear stand in the way of your dreams," says Emily Björkeheim, H&M's Head of Design Divided.

The No Fear x H&M collection will launch in stores worldwide and online at hm.com from October 14, 2021.

For campaign images click here.

For still life images click here.

For further information and interview requests, please contact:

[email protected]

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) was founded in Sweden in 1947 and is quoted on Nasdaq Stockholm. H&M's business idea is to offer fashion and quality at the best price in a sustainable way. In addition to H&M, the group includes the brands COS, Monki, Weekday, & Other Stories, H&M HOME and ARKET as well as Afound. The H&M group has 53 online markets and approximately 4,950 stores in 74 markets including franchise markets. In 2020, net sales were SEK 187 billion. The number of employees amounts to approximately 153,000. For further information, visit hmgroup.com.

SOURCE H&M

Related Links

www.hm.com

