H&M Collaborates with Liya Kebede's lemlem for a Joyful, Laidback Women's Collection Made from More Sustainable Materials

Known for their chic yet effortless aesthetic, the lemlem x H&M collaboration features easy-to-wear designs and artisanal details with modern elegance. For this collaboration, traditional handwoven materials often found in lemlem's pieces are translated into cover-ups, sundresses, tops, shorts, trousers, swimwear, jewelery and accessories. Crafted from more sustainable materials including organic linen, recycled polyester and Tencel™ Lyocell, each piece has a sunny, light and breezy feel. lemlem's signature stripes and color-blocking details are featured alongside soft textures. The color palette includes shades of blue, white, bright orange, soft pink, neons and a hint of pale yellow. The collection has a timeless feel aimed to be passed down from generation to generation.

"I love that H&M has always been at the forefront of doing really cool collaborations. So for lemlem, it's really exciting to be part of that group of brands that they've collaborated with. It's also the first time we have a whole lemlem look, with the jewelery really adding to the feeling and the woman that I want it to look like. My creative direction included the campaign, too, which was so much fun and special because I got to shoot with my daughter," says Liya Kebede, Founder and Creative Director of lemlem.

"With lemlem, you can't help but notice its ease and elegance, which Liya Kebede obviously and beautifully embodies, too. It was wonderful to have Liya's creative input at every step in this collaboration. We were also really happy to include more sustainable materials throughout the collection and just can't wait to launch it around the world," says Maria Östblom, Head of Design at H&M.

H&M will donate $100,000 to support the lemlem Foundation, which aims to create a pathway out of poverty for women artisans in Africa.

