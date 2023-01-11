H+M Industrial EPC to Host Webinar on How to Create and Implement Effective Project Safety Plans

PASADENA, Texas, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- H+M Industrial EPC, a leading provider of engineering, procurement, and construction services along the Gulf Coast, is excited to announce that they will be hosting a webinar on January 26, 2023. The webinar will focus on best practices for creating and implementing project safety plans during construction.

The webinar, titled "How to Create and Implement Effective Project Safety Plans," will be led by Ariel Schrader, H+M HSE Manager, and Brian Cooper, H+M Construction Manager. Speakers will discuss the value of a well-defined project safety plan, creating one for a project, and communicating it across the project team.

The webinar is designed for professionals involved in any phase of capital project execution and is open to anyone interested in learning more about project safety.

The webinar will take place on Thursday, January 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM CST and will be held via a web-based platform. Advance registration is required to attend the webinar. To register, please visit https://hm-ec.zoom.us/webinar/register/7716733634952/WN_1vk77jfvTwOZa120HaXIdw.

About H+M Industrial EPC: H+M Industrial EPC has provided design/build services to the Energy and Chemicals industries along the Gulf Coast since 1988. The H+M vision is to be the preferred partner for EPC capital project services up to $50MM, providing trust, expertise, and efficiency. Uniquely, the company's engineering design, procurement, and construction services are all in-house, bolsters a unified approach that results in better customer deliverables. http://hm-ec.com/

