HMBO Introduces Patented, V-Shaped, Single-Serve Hand Sanitizer Packet

MANASQUAN, N.J., July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In the war against COVID-19, HMBO LLC is emerging as the preferred and pre-eminent, American hand sanitizer manufacturer by adding V-Shapes Single-Serve Packaging Technology (www.v-shapes.com) to its rapidly growing line of hand sanitizing, personal hygiene products.

Convenient, easy-to-use, hygienic, single-serve size hand sanitizer packets that go anywhere you do. Opens with just one hand.

In addition to the widely popular Uncle Pete's® (www.unclepeteshandsanitizer.com) premium brand of hand sanitizer products, known for their superior fragrance and skin conditioning qualities, HMBO's high-speed production facilities boast many top private label brands sold in the country's largest retail outlets from Walmart, Costco, Duane Reade, WAWA, Kroger, and many others across America. HMBO is a fully integrated, third-party, GMP-certified OTC facility, FDA-registered with approved NDCs for hand sanitizer.

"HMBO is truly excited to introduce its hand sanitizer formula, now conveniently packaged in V-Shapes single-serve packaging pouch that utilizes patented, one-hand opening technology," says Peter Jungsberger Sr., CEO of HMBO. "This ingenious design allows for the sanitizing gel to easily dispense just with a simple and quick, 'fold, snap, and squeeze' using just one hand.

"HMBO is proud of our commitment to offer safe and effective sanitizing, hygiene products in a multitude of sizes and applications to our national partners, as well as to local businesses and school districts looking to provide a safer and cleaner environment for all people in these uncertain times," says Jungsberger. "Our introduction of V-Shapes pouching technology is not only a game-changer in the single-serve hand sanitizer space because of convenience of carry and use, but another exciting piece of the puzzle, as it offers people even more choices in their personal hygiene and self-care regimens."

All Inquiries Contact:

Joseph Ciraulo

[email protected]

ph.732.965.5620

Related Images

patented-single-use-hand-santizer.jpg

Patented, Single Use Hand Santizer Packets

Convenient, easy-to-use, hygienic, single-serve size hand sanitizer packets that go anywhere you do. Opens with just one hand.

SOURCE HMBO