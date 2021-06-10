HMC Announces 2021 Winners Of The Strategic Excellence Awards

The HMC Strategic Excellence Awards honor multicultural strategic thinking and cultural competence in marketing. Tweet this

Best Cultural Insight

Award Client Campaign/Brand Agency Gold McDonald's Dorado Alma Silver McDonald's HACER-Mas Alma Silver Frito-Lay, Inc. Cheetos Dieste Silver Nestlé USA NESCAFÉ Clásico Casanova//McCann Bronze Kia Motors America Kia Telluride, Seltos, Sportage Inspire Agency Bronze Ford Motor 2020 Ford Escape Zubi

Mainstream Impact

Award Client Campaign/Brand Agency Gold Coors Coors Light Alma Silver PepsiCo Unmute Alma

Pro-Bono

Award Client Campaign/Brand Agency Silver Ad Council Mask Wearing PSA d expósito & Partners

Shopper & Experiential Excellence

Award Client Campaign/Brand Agency Bronze National Pork Board

Republica Havas Bronze The Coca-Cola Company Topo Chico Sparkling Water Visual Latina

Media Connections – Content Strategy

Award Client Campaign/Brand Agency Silver U.S. Census Bureau 2020 Census Culture ONE World Silver NYC Health + Hospitals Test & Trace Coronavirus d expósito & Partners Bronze PepsiCo

Alma

"Ingenuity, born of deep cultural insights, is imperative for effective campaigns and engagement plans, especially as Hispanics lead the charge in both demographic and cultural shifts," said Victor Paredes, chair of the HMC Strategic Excellence Awards Committee and VP of creative strategy at UniWorld Group, Inc. "The sheer quantity, quality and diversity of these submissions make the HMC Strategic Excellence Awards a critical benchmark for multicultural strategic craftsmanship in the U.S."

The winners will be featured as part of a series of thought leadership webinars during the summer:

Session 1: Thursday, July 15 at 2pm EDT highlighting the campaigns by Alma and Dieste with judges Maurice Cooper , senior VP, Guest and Brand Experience marketing at Target and Jennifer Woods , managing director, VP insights & strategy, Captura Group. To register, click here.

at highlighting the campaigns by Alma and Dieste with judges , senior VP, Guest and Brand Experience marketing at Target and , managing director, VP insights & strategy, Captura Group. To register, click here. Session 2: Tuesday, July 27 at 2pm EDT featuring an in-depth discussion with Alma, d expósito & Partners and Culture ONE World, as well as judges Roberto Hernández, director social & digital strategy, Dieste, Inc. and Claudia Oddo , audience marketing, Pandora. To register, click here.

About HMC: Founded in 1996 as the Association of Hispanic Advertising Agencies, the Hispanic Marketing Council is the national trade organization of all marketing, communications, and media firms with trusted Hispanic expertise.

