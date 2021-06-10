HMC Announces 2021 Winners Of The Strategic Excellence Awards
With record entries, Alma takes two coveted Gold awards
Jun 10, 2021, 16:07 ET
FAIRFAX, Va., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With a record number of entries, the Hispanic Marketing Council (HMC) announced the 2021 winners of the HMC Strategic Excellence Awards, the only award of its kind that honors multicultural strategic thinking and cultural competence in marketing. Alma took top honors with a Gold for Best Cultural Insight for its work with McDonald's and a Gold for Mainstream Impact for its work by Coors. Casanova//McCann, Culture ONE World, d expósito & Partners, Dieste, Inspire Agency, Republica Havas, Visual Latina, and Zubi also received accolades.
Led by jury president Maurice Cooper, senior VP, Guest and Brand experience marketing at Target, the judges comprised of client leaders and executives representing Hispanic marketing, media and digital agencies, selected the following winners:
Best Cultural Insight
|
Award
|
Client
|
Campaign/Brand
|
Agency
|
Gold
|
McDonald's
|
Dorado
|
Alma
|
Silver
|
McDonald's
|
HACER-Mas
|
Alma
|
Silver
|
Frito-Lay, Inc.
|
Cheetos
|
Dieste
|
Silver
|
Nestlé USA
|
NESCAFÉ Clásico
|
Casanova//McCann
|
Bronze
|
Kia Motors America
|
Kia Telluride, Seltos, Sportage
|
Inspire Agency
|
Bronze
|
Ford Motor
|
2020 Ford Escape
|
Zubi
Mainstream Impact
|
Award
|
Client
|
Campaign/Brand
|
Agency
|
Gold
|
Coors
|
Coors Light
|
Alma
|
Silver
|
PepsiCo
|
Unmute
|
Alma
Pro-Bono
|
Award
|
Client
|
Campaign/Brand
|
Agency
|
Silver
|
Ad Council
|
Mask Wearing PSA
|
d expósito & Partners
Shopper & Experiential Excellence
|
Award
|
Client
|
Campaign/Brand
|
Agency
|
Bronze
|
National Pork Board
|
Republica Havas
|
Bronze
|
The Coca-Cola Company
|
Topo Chico Sparkling Water
|
Visual Latina
Media Connections – Content Strategy
|
Award
|
Client
|
Campaign/Brand
|
Agency
|
Silver
|
U.S. Census Bureau
|
2020 Census
|
Culture ONE World
|
Silver
|
NYC Health + Hospitals
|
Test & Trace Coronavirus
|
d expósito & Partners
|
Bronze
|
PepsiCo
|
Alma
"Ingenuity, born of deep cultural insights, is imperative for effective campaigns and engagement plans, especially as Hispanics lead the charge in both demographic and cultural shifts," said Victor Paredes, chair of the HMC Strategic Excellence Awards Committee and VP of creative strategy at UniWorld Group, Inc. "The sheer quantity, quality and diversity of these submissions make the HMC Strategic Excellence Awards a critical benchmark for multicultural strategic craftsmanship in the U.S."
The winners will be featured as part of a series of thought leadership webinars during the summer:
- Session 1: Thursday, July 15 at 2pm EDT highlighting the campaigns by Alma and Dieste with judges Maurice Cooper, senior VP, Guest and Brand Experience marketing at Target and Jennifer Woods, managing director, VP insights & strategy, Captura Group. To register, click here.
- Session 2: Tuesday, July 27 at 2pm EDT featuring an in-depth discussion with Alma, d expósito & Partners and Culture ONE World, as well as judges Roberto Hernández, director social & digital strategy, Dieste, Inc. and Claudia Oddo, audience marketing, Pandora. To register, click here.
For more information, visit hispanicmarketingcouncil.org and follow the HMC on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter at @hmchispanic.
About HMC: Founded in 1996 as the Association of Hispanic Advertising Agencies, the Hispanic Marketing Council is the national trade organization of all marketing, communications, and media firms with trusted Hispanic expertise.
