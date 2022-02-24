HMH Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

BOSTON, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HMH (Nasdaq: HMHC), a learning technology company, announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.

Q4 and Full Year 2021 Financial Results:

Three Months Ended December 31,

Years Ended December 31,

(in millions of dollars)

2021 1

2020 1

Change

2021 1

2020 1

Change

Net sales

$

179

$

141


26.7

%

$

1,051

$

840


25.0

%

Change in deferred revenue

(47)


(48)


(3.0)

%

59


58


2.1

%

Billings 2

132


93


42.0

%

1,110


899


23.5

%

Impairment charge for goodwill




17

NM





279

NM

(Loss) income from continuing operations

(46)


(88)


47.4

%

2


(471)

NM

Adjusted EBITDA 3

24


(7)

NM


270


89

NM

Pre-publication or content development costs

(14)


(10)


41.7

%

(56)


(61)


(7.7)

%

Net cash provided by operating activities

71


40


75.7

%

264


106

NM

Free cash flow 3

47


15

NM


168


(5)

NM

________________

1

All amounts exclude the impact of the HMH Books & Media business which has been removed from continuing operations and classified as discontinued operations since the first quarter of 2021.   

2

An operating measure. Please refer to "Operating Metrics" for an explanation.

3

A non-GAAP measure. Please refer to Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures for an explanation and reconciliation. We are unable to reconcile forward looking unlevered free cash flow without unreasonable efforts.

NM = not meaningful

Additional information regarding Q4 and full year 2021 financial results will be included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K.

Conference Call:

Given the recently announced agreement for HMH to be acquired by entities affiliated with The Veritas Capital Fund VII, L.P., the Company will not be hosting a conference call to discuss its financial results.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

To supplement our financial statements presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) and to provide additional insights into our performance, we have presented adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations and free cash flow. These measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP. This information should be considered as supplemental in nature and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP measures provides useful information to investors regarding our results of operations and/or our expected results of operations because it assists both investors and management in analyzing and benchmarking the performance and value of our business.

Management believes that the presentation of adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to our investors and management as an indicator of our performance that is not affected by debt restructurings, fluctuations in interest rates or effective tax rates, gains or losses on investments, non-cash charges and impairment charges, levels of depreciation or amortization, and acquisition/disposition-related activity costs, legal settlement costs, restructuring costs and integration costs. Accordingly, management believes that this measure is useful for comparing our performance from period to period and makes decisions based on it. In addition, targets in adjusted EBITDA (further adjusted to include the change in deferred revenue) are used as performance measures to determine certain incentive compensation of management. Management also believes that the presentation of free cash flow provides useful information to our investors because management regularly reviews these metrics as an important indicator of how much cash is generated by general business operations, excluding capital expenditures, and makes decisions based on it.

Other companies may define these non-GAAP measures differently and, as a result, our use of these non-GAAP measures may not be directly comparable to adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow used by other companies. Although we use these non-GAAP measures as financial measures to assess our business, the use of non-GAAP measures is limited as they include and/or do not include certain items not included and/or included in the most directly comparable GAAP measure. Adjusted EBITDA should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, net income or loss prepared in accordance with GAAP as a measure of performance; and free cash flow should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, net cash from operating activities prepared in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA is not intended to be a measure of liquidity nor is free cash flow intended to be a measure of residual cash flow available for discretionary use. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these non-GAAP measures. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures and related disclosure is provided in the appendix to this news release.

Operating Metrics:

Billings is an operating measure which we derive from net sales taking into account the change in deferred revenue. Billings for Core Solutions and Extensions is an operating measure based on invoiced sales adjusted for returns, other publishing income and change in deferred revenue.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (Nasdaq: HMHC) is a learning technology company committed to delivering connected solutions that engage learners, empower educators and improve student outcomes. As a leading provider of K–12 core curriculum, supplemental and intervention solutions, and professional learning services, HMH partners with educators and school districts to uncover solutions that unlock students' potential and extend teachers' capabilities. HMH serves more than 50 million students and 3 million educators in 150 countries. For more information, visit www.hmhco.com

Important Information

On February 22, 2022, HMH announced that it has entered into a definitive merger agreement with certain affiliates of Veritas Capital, a leading private equity investment firm, for the acquisition of the Company via a tender offer. The tender offer for the outstanding shares of HMH common stock has not yet commenced. This communication is for informational purposes only and is neither an offer to purchase nor a solicitation of an offer to sell shares of HMH common stock. The solicitation and offer to buy shares of HMH common stock will only be made pursuant to the tender offer materials that Veritas intends to file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). At the time the tender offer is commenced, Veritas will file a tender offer statement on Schedule TO with the SEC, and HMH will file a solicitation/recommendation statement on Schedule 14D-9 with respect to the tender offer. HMH's STOCKHOLDERS ARE ADVISED TO READ THE SCHEDULE TO (INCLUDING AN OFFER TO PURCHASE, A RELATED LETTER OF TRANSMITTAL AND OTHER OFFER DOCUMENTS) AND THE SCHEDULE 14D-9, AS EACH MAY BE AMENDED OR SUPPLEMENTED FROM TIME TO TIME, AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED WITH THE SEC WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BEFORE THEY MAKE ANY DECISION WITH RESPECT TO THE TENDER OFFER BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION AND THE PARTIES THERETO. Both the tender offer statement and the solicitation/recommendation statement will be mailed to HMH's stockholders free of charge. Investors and stockholders may obtain free copies of the Schedule TO and Schedule 14D-9, as each may be amended or supplemented from time to time, and other documents filed by the parties (when available) at the SEC's web site at www.sec.gov, by contacting HMH's Investor Relations either by telephone at 410-215-1405 or e-mail at [email protected] or on HMH's website at www.hmhco.com.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company
Consolidated Balance Sheets



December 31,

(in thousands of dollars, except share information)

2021

2020

Assets







Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents

$

463,131

$

281,200

Accounts receivable, net of allowances

135,495


88,830

Inventories

117,469


145,553

Prepaid expenses and other assets

43,339


19,276

Assets of discontinued operations




160,053

Total current assets

759,434


694,912









Property, plant, and equipment, net

80,445


88,801

Pre-publication costs, net

150,652


202,820

Goodwill

437,977


437,977

Other intangible assets, net

360,290


402,484

Operating lease assets

110,572


126,850

Deferred income taxes

4,997


2,415

Deferred commissions

35,083


30,659

Other assets

34,830


34,208

Total assets

$

1,974,280

$

2,021,126

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity







Current liabilities







Current portion of long-term debt

$



$

19,000

Accounts payable

37,449


38,751

Royalties payable

45,166


34,765

Salaries, wages, and commissions payable

41,253


21,723

Deferred revenue

357,864


342,605

Interest payable

11,235


11,017

Severance and other charges

405


19,590

Accrued pension benefits

185


1,593

Accrued postretirement benefits

1,618


1,555

Operating lease liabilities

7,539


9,669

Other liabilities

43,297


22,912

Liabilities of discontinued operations




30,662

Total current liabilities

546,011


553,842









Long-term debt, net of discount and issuance costs

317,579


624,692

Operating lease liabilities

127,426


132,014

Long-term deferred revenue

606,811


562,679

Accrued pension benefits

8,484


24,061

Accrued postretirement benefits

15,940


16,566

Deferred income taxes

21,393


16,411

Other liabilities

212


398

Total liabilities

1,643,856


1,930,663

Commitments and contingencies







Stockholders' equity







Preferred stock, $0.01 par value: 20,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021 and 2020





Common stock, $0.01 par value: 380,000,000 shares authorized; 152,267,951 and 150,459,034 shares issued at December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively; 127,690,917 and 125,882,000 shares outstanding at December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively

1,523


1,505

Treasury stock, 24,577,034 shares as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively, at cost

(518,030)


(518,030)

Capital in excess of par value

4,931,357


4,918,542

Accumulated deficit

(4,042,252)


(4,255,830)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(42,174)


(55,724)

Total stockholders' equity

330,424


90,463

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

1,974,280

$

2,021,126

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company
Consolidated Statements of Operations



(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

December 31,

Years Ended December 31,

(in thousands of dollars, except share and per share information)

2021

2020

2021

2020

Net sales

$

178,805

$

141,167

$

1,050,802

$

840,454

Costs and expenses















Cost of sales, excluding publishing rights and pre-publication

   amortization

63,316


60,235


398,706


370,586

Publishing rights amortization

2,517


3,468


10,688


14,800

Pre-publication amortization

29,444


32,047


108,621


125,838

Cost of sales

95,277


95,750


518,015


511,224

Selling and administrative

106,707


102,540


445,660


442,355

Other intangible assets amortization

7,241


6,349


30,257


23,917

Impairment charge for goodwill




17,000





279,000

Restructuring/severance and other charges

2,469


98


12,349


31,874

Gain on sale of assets







(3,661)



Operating (loss) income

(32,889)


(80,570)


48,182


(447,916)

Other income (expense)















Retirement benefits non-service income (expense)

117


(1,039)


105


(856)

Interest expense

(8,210)


(8,753)


(34,998)


(37,931)

Interest income

25


26


77


899

Change in fair value of derivative instruments

(306)


500


(1,221)


672

Gain on investments




353


1,442


2,091

Income from transition services agreement

1,411





3,664



Loss on extinguishment of debt







(12,505)



(Loss) income from continuing operations before taxes

(39,852)


(89,483)


4,746


(483,041)

Income tax expense (benefit) for continuing operations

6,577


(1,141)


2,686


(12,351)

(Loss) income from continuing operations

(46,429)


(88,342)


2,060


(470,690)

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax




5,197


(1,005)


(9,148)

(Loss) gain on sale of discontinued operations, net of tax

(1,997)





212,523



(Loss) income from discontinued operations, net of tax

(1,997)


5,197


211,518


(9,148)

Net (loss) income

$

(48,426)

$

(83,145)

$

213,578

$

(479,838)

Net (loss) income per share attributable to common stockholders















Basic:















       Continuing operations

$

(0.36)

$

(0.70)

$

0.02

$

(3.75)

       Discontinued operations

(0.02)


0.04


1.66


(0.07)

       Net (loss) income

$

(0.38)

$

(0.66)

$

1.68

$

(3.82)

Diluted:















       Continuing operations

$

(0.36)

$

(0.70)

$

0.02

$

(3.75)

       Discontinued operations

(0.02)


0.04


1.61


(0.07)

       Net (loss) income

$

(0.38)

$

(0.66)

$

1.63

$

(3.82)

Weighted average shares outstanding















Basic

127,686,147


125,867,093


127,337,815


125,455,487

Diluted

127,686,147


125,867,093


131,402,866


125,455,487

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows




Years Ended December 31,

(in thousands of dollars)

2021

2020

Cash flows from operating activities







Net income (loss)

$

213,578

$

(479,838)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities







Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax

1,005


9,148

Gain on sale of discontinued operations, net of tax

(212,523)



Gain on sale of assets

(3,661)



Depreciation and amortization expense

194,433


214,429

Operating lease assets, amortization and impairments

16,249


5,397

Amortization of debt discount and deferred financing costs

2,705


2,636

Gain on investments

(1,942)


(2,091)

Deferred income taxes

2,400


(14,355)

Stock-based compensation expense

12,217


11,160

Write-off of property, plant, and equipment

1,606



Loss on extinguishment of debt

12,505



Impairment charge for goodwill




279,000

Change in fair value of derivative instruments

1,221


(672)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions







Accounts receivable

(28,928)


32,369

Inventories

28,083


42,936

Other assets

(28,895)


(4,860)

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

18,788


(34,039)

Royalties payable and author advances, net

13,247


(18,095)

Deferred revenue

59,391


57,178

Interest payable

218


7,191

Severance and other charges

(19,185)


7,183

Accrued pension and postretirement benefits

(2,946)


3,443

Operating lease liabilities

(6,687)


(1,996)

Other liabilities

(9,090)


(9,639)

Net cash provided by operating activities - continuing operations

263,789


106,485

Net cash provided by operating activities - discontinued operations

3,880


8,763

Net cash provided by operating activities

267,669


115,248

Cash flows from investing activities







Additions to pre-publication costs

(56,210)


(60,872)

Additions to property, plant, and equipment

(39,093)


(50,940)

Proceeds from sale of business

340,593



Proceeds from sale of assets

5,000



Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities - continuing operations

250,290


(111,812)

Net cash used in investing activities - discontinued operations

(647)


(459)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

249,643


(112,271)

Cash flows from financing activities







Borrowings under revolving credit facility




150,000

Payments of revolving credit facility




(150,000)

Payments of long-term debt

(342,031)


(19,000)

Tax withholding payments related to net share settlements of restricted stock units




(48)

Issuance of common stock under employee stock purchase plan

410


918

Net collections under transition services agreement

6,240



Net cash used in financing activities - continuing operations

(335,381)


(18,130)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

181,931


(15,153)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period

281,200


296,353

Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period

$

463,131

$

281,200

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company
Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited)

Adjusted EBITDA 1 

(in thousands of dollars)




Three Months Ended December 31,

Years Ended December 31,


2021

2020

2021

2020

Net (loss) income from continuing operations

$

(46,429)

$

(88,342)

$

2,060

$

(470,690)

Interest expense

8,210


8,753


34,998


37,931

Interest income

(25)


(26)


(77)


(899)

Provision (benefit) for income taxes

6,577


(1,247)


2,686


(12,457)

Depreciation expense

10,533


12,492


44,867


49,874

Amortization expense

39,202


41,864


149,566


164,555

Non-cash charges—goodwill impairment




17,000





279,000

Non-cash charges—stock-compensation

3,490


2,865


12,217


11,160

Non-cash charges— (gain) loss on derivative instruments

306


(500)


1,221


(672)

Fees, expenses or charges for equity offerings,

   debt or acquisitions/dispositions

29


714


895


1,080

Gain on investments

(500)


(353)


(1,942)


(2,091)

Gain on sale of assets







(3,661)



Loss on extinguishment of debt







12,505



Legal settlement







2,470



Restructuring/severance and other charges

2,469


98


12,349


31,874

Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations

$

23,862

$

(6,682)

$

270,154

$

88,665

Free Cash Flow 1

(in thousands of dollars)




Three Months Ended December 31,

Years Ended December 31,


2021

2020

2021

2020

Cash flows from operating activities















Net cash provided by operating activities

$

71,092

$

40,468

$

263,789

$

106,485

Cash flows from investing activities















Additions to pre-publication costs

(14,106)


(9,953)


(56,210)


(60,872)

Additions to property, plant, and equipment

(10,421)


(15,665)


(39,093)


(50,940)

Free Cash Flow

$

46,565

$

14,850

$

168,486

$

(5,327)


1

All amounts have been adjusted to eliminate the impact of the HMH Books & Media business which has been removed from continuing operations and classified as discontinued operations.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company
Calculation of Billings (Unaudited)


Billings 1

(in thousands of dollars)




Three Months Ended

December 31,

Years Ended

December 31,


2021

2020

2021

2020

Net sales

$

178,805

$

141,167

$

1,050,802

$

840,454

Change in deferred revenue

(46,709)


(48,169)


59,391


58,178

Billings

$

132,096

$

92,998

$

1,110,193

$

898,632

Billings is an operating measure utilized by the Company derived as shown above.


1

All amounts have been adjusted to eliminate the impact of the HMH Books & Media business which has been removed from continuing operations and classified as discontinued operations.

