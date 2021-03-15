HMH Introduces New Approach to Elementary Science Education with Into Science K-5, featuring ELA Integration and Embedded Social-Emotional Learning Support

BOSTON, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Learning technology company Houghton Mifflin Harcourt today announced the availability of HMH Into Science® K-5, a Next Generation Science Standards (NGSS)-aligned core curriculum that is the latest addition to HMH's suite of award-winning Into Learning core programs. This digital-first program allows for seamless learning within varied learning environments and incorporates multimedia components and digitally enhanced interactivity to deepen engagement. HMH Into Science also provides a hands-on experience as well as English Language Arts integration.

HMH Into Science, available now on HMH's digital teaching and learning platform Ed, addresses current teaching and learning needs by offering a connected experience and by providing equitable access to core instruction, supplemental support, professional learning, and assessment all in one. HMH Into Science is interactive and engaging, with resources like You Solve It! computer simulations which present true lab experiences that let learners act like scientists, thought-provoking video clips, and much more.

Featuring a new approach to elementary science education, Into Science streamlines to fit busy educator schedules by tying together science and ELA skills, with reading, writing and listening skills embedded throughout. HMH Into Science's FUNomenal™ Leveled Readers use engaging fiction stories to model using science and engineering practices to explore the world. Then students apply those practices to HMH Into Science's hands-on activities. HMH Into Science provides formative assessment with digital real-time feedback that reinforces what students know as they learn, along with digital summative assessment that mirrors the formative assessment. Students can also engage in authentic, hands-on performance-based assessment using the three dimensions of NGSS, designed to spark student thinking and allow students to really show what they can do with what they've learned.

At a time when students social-emotional needs are a major concern, HMH Into Science's embedded SEL prompts help students build relationships and trust. Built-in anytime professional learning supports the needs of educators and offers access to a community of live support, with bite-sized, on-demand content that is curated, relevant, and applicable for continuous, connected professional development.

"Teaching is never easy, and this school year brings plenty of new challenges," says Mark Grayson, HMH Vice President, Science Learning Experience Design. "HMH Into Science makes science easy and fun while still being impactful, and it's built for the current landscape. Whether you're teaching remotely, in-person or in a hybrid environment this year, we've got you covered with engaging content, online and offline access, and tailored guidance for every learner."

To learn more about HMH Into Science, visit hmhco.com.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ: HMHC) is a learning technology company committed to delivering connected solutions that engage learners, empower educators and improve student outcomes. As a leading provider of K–12 core curriculum, supplemental and intervention solutions and professional learning services, HMH partners with educators and school districts to uncover solutions that unlock students' potential and extend teachers' capabilities. HMH serves more than 50 million students and 3 million educators in 150 countries, while its award-winning children's books, novels, non-fiction, and reference titles are enjoyed by readers throughout the world. For more information, visit www.hmhco.com.

