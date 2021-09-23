HMI software Market Estimated to Grow by USD 1.47 Billion by 2025 at 12.31% CAGR - Report by Technavio

Sep 23, 2021, 03:00 ET
The HMI software market is set to grow by USD 1.47 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 12.31% during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The technological developments in HMI software will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
HMI software Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
HMI software Market is segmented as below:
- End-user
- Process Industries
- Discrete Industries
- Type
- Machine-level
- Supervisory
- Deployment
- On-premise
- Cloud-based
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- MEA
- South America
HMI software Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
Some of the major vendors of the HMI Software Market in Systems Software Industry include ABB Ltd., Eaton Corporation Plc, Elektrobit Automotive GmbH, Inductive Automation LLC, Ing. Punzenberger COPA-DATA GmbH, National Instruments Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, and Spectris Plc. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the market.
The report also covers the following areas:
- HMI software Market size
- HMI software Market trends
- HMI software Market analysis
Market trends such as increasing need to improve process efficiency in manufacturing plants is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as the decline in crude oil prices affect the demand for HMI software may threaten the growth of the market.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the HMI software market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
HMI software Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist HMI software market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the HMI software market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the HMI software market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of HMI software market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Process industries - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Discrete industries - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Machine-level - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Supervisory - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Type
Market Segmentation by Deployment
- Market segments
- Comparison by Deployment
- On-premise - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Deployment
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- ABB Ltd.
- Eaton Corporation Plc
- Elektrobit Automotive GmbH
- Inductive Automation LLC
- Ing. Punzenberger COPA-DATA GmbH
- National Instruments Corp.
- Rockwell Automation Inc.
- Schneider Electric SE
- Siemens AG
- Spectris Plc
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
