HMI Welcomes New VP of Business Development

SACRAMENTO, Calif., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HMI Industrial Contractors, the leading industrial contractor in the West since 1991, today announced the hiring of Andrea D'Angelo as the new VP of Business Development. With over 25 years of experience with executive-level sales management, Andrea has a proven track record of developing successful business relationships and win-win contract negotiations in industries such as heavy industrial manufacturing, food processing and packaging, and utilities.

"We're thrilled to have Andrea on board. Her experience in the industry and passion for customer service are a perfect fit," said Dan Ravetto, General Manager, HMI Industrial. "Having Andrea join our team is just one more step toward our goals of continued growth and the expansion of the services we provide our customers."

Adding Andrea to the HMI family will further improve the value of the millwright services they provide, from rigging and plant relocations to an expansive fabrication shop, including an in-house CAD designer and a high-power laser cutting system. HMI Industrial is dedicated to being the elite mechanical contractor in California, Nevada, and the western United States.

"I've had a professional respect for HMI for over ten years," said Andrea D'Angelo, VP of Business Development, HMI. "Having had an opportunity to witness their quality workmanship firsthand, I'm excited to join the team of highly educated craftsmen. I'm eager to get started helping customers achieve their goals under budget and on-time."

HMI Industrial's team of experienced, high-precision craftsmen are well known for their integrity and commitment to safety. The addition of a VP of Business Development is another step toward expanding company services and enhancing customer relationships across the industries they serve: manufacturing, utilities, distribution centers, and airport baggage handling facilities, as well as food, beverage, and wine production. As the nation's economy grows in the coming year, HMI is dedicated to providing the latest fabrication and building technologies for the installation, repair and troubleshooting of industrial machinery and mechanical equipment.

To learn more about HMI Industrial Contractors, Inc., visit https://hmiindustrial.com.

About HMI Industrial Contractors, Inc.

HMI Industrial Contractors, Inc. is one of California's leading industrial Millwright contractors, with extensive experience in the production, processing, and packaging industry. We are a woman-owned company that takes pride in our outstanding customer satisfaction rate, on-time delivery, and quality workmanship. Established in 1991, HMI's superintendents each have over 30 years of industry experience, earning us a reputation for integrity, excellence, and safety. We are ready to assist your team in accomplishing your goals. Learn more at www.hmiindustrial.com or follow HMI Industrial on LinkedIn.

