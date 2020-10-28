HMP Global Announces Expansion into Women's Oncology

As part of this foray, the company is making deep investments in the development of specialized content for clinicians who focus on treating women's cancers—breast, ovarian, cervical, vaginal, and uterine. The plan includes the launch of an interactive educational series and the formation of new partnerships—all with an eye on enhancing learning and promoting rigorous exchange around groundbreaking research and treatments.

In 2021, the company will produce the educational series, Great Debates & Updates in Women's Oncology—an extension of the well-respected educational programming long offered in the fields of GI Cancer and Hematology. Chaired by Erika P. Hamilton, MD, director, Breast Cancer and Gynecologic Cancer Research Program, Sarah Cannon Research Institute at Tennessee Oncology, and Kathleen N. Moore, MD, associate professor, Stephenson Cancer Center at the University of Oklahoma College of Medicine, and director, Drug Development, Sarah Cannon Research Institute at the Stephenson Cancer Center, the Great Debates in Women's Oncology series will take place online April 23-24 and October 8-9, 2021. Other meeting formats are planned for subsequent years.

"Along with Dr. Moore, I am honored to be serving as Chair for this important new educational series," said Dr. Hamilton. "With Breast Cancer Awareness Month as backdrop, we found this announcement particularly relevant as we take time to promote the importance of early detection and screening and spotlight advances in new therapies. Women's cancers remain a critical area of study and research, with many unmet needs and urgent questions to be addressed. Through the power of education and collaboration, we will strengthen understanding and exchange, and pursue our shared mission of prevention, better treatments, and improved outcomes."

Expanded content on women's cancers will be delivered daily through the company's award-winning Oncology Learning Network, the premier digital destination for the field, that features breaking news, relevant insight, and expert analysis, as guided by input from leading oncologists.

"HMP Global's expansion into Women's Oncology further underscores our commitment to translating promising research and data into practical application for clinical practice," said Dan Lowrie, president, Imedex, a medical education subsidiary of HMP Global. "As oncologists continue to navigate the complexities of patient care, they will benefit from this education and insight that can improve decision-making and provide the highest quality, patient-centered care."

For more information about the Great Debates & Updates educational series, visit greatdebatesandupdates.com.

