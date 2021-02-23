HMP Global Launches Groundbreaking Sana Symposium, with Psychedelics Education to Transform Mental Healthcare

With psychedelics now making waves in mainstream medicine, Sana Symposium will unite globally-renowned experts across three key practice fields – psychiatry, psychotherapy, and addiction treatment– to provide a multi-perspective view on the application and approaches of psychedelic therapies. The Symposium will highlight promising results in utilizing psychedelic-assisted therapy to treat mental health disorders including Major Depression, Anxiety, and PTSD and feature groundbreaking research and cutting-edge data in psychedelics.

Guiding the program for the Symposium is a Steering Committee comprised of leading multidisciplinary experts:

Kwasi Adusei , DNP, PMHNP, Co-founder, Psychedelic Society of Western New York

Co-founder, Psychedelic Society of Rick Doblin , PhD, Founder and Executive Director, Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS)

Founder and Executive Director, Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS) Robin Carhart Harris , PhD, Director, Centre for Psychedelic Research, Imperial College London, and recently named one of TIME's 100NEXT Innovators

Director, for Psychedelic Research, Imperial College London, and recently named one of TIME's 100NEXT Innovators Rakesh Jain , MD, MPH, Co-investigator, Psychedelics and Wellness Study (PAWS); Clinical Professor, Department of Psychiatry, Texas Tech Health Sciences Center School of Medicine

Co-investigator, Psychedelics and Wellness Study (PAWS); Clinical Professor, Department of Psychiatry, Texas Tech Health Sciences Center School of Medicine Saundra Jain, MA, PsyD, LPC, Co-investigator, Psychedelics and Wellness Study (PAWS); Adjunct Clinical Affiliate, University of Texas at Austin School of Nursing

Co-investigator, Psychedelics and Wellness Study (PAWS); Adjunct Clinical Affiliate, School of Nursing Lynn Marie Morski , MD, Esq, President, Psychedelic Medicine Association; Founder, PlantMedicine.com; Host, Plant Medicine Podcast; Medical Director, WayofLeaf.com

President, Psychedelic Medicine Association; Founder, PlantMedicine.com; Host, Plant Medicine Podcast; Medical Director, WayofLeaf.com Andrew Penn, RN , MS, NP, CNS, APRN-BC, Instructor, California Institute for Integral Studies (CIIS); Board Member, Organization of Psychedelic and Entheogenic Nurses (OPENurses); Associate Clinical Professor, University of California-San Francisco

Instructor, California Institute for Integral Studies (CIIS); Board Member, Organization of Psychedelic and Entheogenic Nurses (OPENurses); Associate Clinical Professor, Charles Raison , MD, Director of Clinical and Translational Research, Usona Institute ; Professor, Department of Psychiatry, School of Medicine and Public Health, University of Wisconsin-Madison

Director of Clinical and Translational Research, ; Professor, Department of Psychiatry, School of Medicine and Public Health, Rosalind Watts , PhD, Clinical Director, The Synthesis Institute; Former Clinical Lead, Imperial College London

"The Sana Symposium is perhaps the most exciting event to come along in a while – and a one-of-a-kind educational experience that will provide a 360-degree view into the breakthrough field of psychedelic medicine," said Charles Raison, MD, Sana Symposium Steering Committee Co-Chair. "We are eager to engage with the dedicated mental health and addiction community as we deliver practical guidance on how clinicians can best prepare themselves – and their practices – for these promising new treatments – we've only just begun to scratch the surface of their potential therapeutic benefit."

The Sana Symposium joins HMP Global's roster of forerunner brands in psychiatry and addiction education including Psych Congress, the country's largest independent psychiatry meeting; Evolution of Psychotherapy, the world's largest psychotherapy conference; and the National Conferences on Addiction Disorders (NCAD) East & West. The company's leadership in educational delivery enhances its ability to bring together the very best minds for another forward-thinking educational event.

"The introduction of the Sana Symposium to our existing psychiatric and behavioral health portfolio further underscores our dedication to educating mental health and addiction professionals," said Jeff Hennessy, Chairman and CEO, HMP Global. "The mental health and addiction crises in this country are widespread. By educating providers on the significant potential surrounding the therapeutic benefits of psychedelics, we can help revolutionize the treatment and care of those suffering with mental illness, trauma, and addiction."

The Sana Symposium is the official meeting of the Psychedelic Medicine Association (PMA), a society of physicians, therapists, and healthcare professionals aiming to bridge the gap between the advances taking place in the psychedelic research world and medical practitioners. OPENurses, an organization representing nurses who utilize therapeutic psychedelic medicines and aim to establish best practices for patient care, also supports the mission of Sana Symposium.

To register for the Sana Symposium or to learn more, please visit sanasymposium.com.

ABOUT HMP GLOBAL

HMP Global is the force behind Healthcare Made Practical and is a multichannel leader in healthcare events and education, with a mission to improve patient care. The company produces accredited medical education events and clinically relevant, evidence-based content for the global healthcare community across a range of therapeutic areas. Its brands include Consultant360, the year-round, award-winning platform relied upon by primary care providers and other specialists; Psych Congress, the country's largest independent mental health meeting; Evolution of Psychotherapy, the world's largest psychotherapy conference; Rx Drug Abuse & Heroin Summit, the nation's largest meeting addressing the opioid epidemic; EMS World Expo, the world's largest EMS-dedicated event; and the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC), the largest wound care meeting in the world. For more information, visit hmpglobal.com.

SOURCE HMP Global