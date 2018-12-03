HMRC Recognizes Bridging Software From DataTracks on Making Tax Digital for VAT

LONDON, Feb. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DataTracks announces that its MTDfVAT application has been successfully tested and is ready for use by businesses and agents for filing in HMRC's live MTD environment. With less than 50 days to go before the MTD mandate comes into effect, HMRC is encouraging businesses to participate in the pilot to ensure a smooth transition to the new regulation.

"Our cloud-based bridging software is built to suit our customers' business needs with a simple interface that is easy to adopt. They can continue to maintain records digitally in their existing software or spreadsheets, link the relevant data points to our 9 box VAT return and submit it digitally to HMRC through our software," says Senthil Kumar, Manager for Opportunities and Product Design, DataTracks.

Other key features of their application include multiple users being able to work on the application simultaneously, validate the return before submitting, and file in a single click to HMRC. Users can also view the status of the submissions and also periodically archive reports.

With over 14 years of experience in supporting businesses globally to comply with regulatory reporting requirements, DataTracks has built a user-friendly, robust and reliable application that is easy to integrate with existing processes and will aid compliance with MTDfVAT.

About DataTracks

DataTracks is a global leader in disclosure management and regulatory compliance software and services. 7 of the top 10 accounting firms and over 14,000 enterprises around the world trust our expertise that stems from 14+ years of experience. Operating across 23 countries, we have prepared over 160,000 compliance reports worldwide. With around 60,000 XBRL/iXBRL reports under our belt, DataTracks enables enterprises across geographies to file reports compliant with the standards of regulators like the HMRC (UK), Revenue (Ireland), ESMA, EBA & EIOPA (EU), SEC (US), ACRA (Singapore), MCA (India), CIPC (South Africa) and SSM (Malaysia). To know why financial accounting firms and enterprises world over prefer DataTracks, please visit www.datatracks.co.uk, www.datatracks.com, and www.datatracks.eu.

