H&M'S 'Co-Exist Story' Puts Animal-Friendly Fashion Center Stage

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- H&M is proud to launch 'Co-Exist Story', an animal-friendly fashion collection which is entirely approved by the animal rights organization People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA). Spanning womenswear, menswear and kidswear, the collection spotlights alternatives to animal-derived fabrics and processes. 'Co-Exist Story' is the third installment in H&M's Innovation Stories initiative, which launched in early 2021 and aims to showcase more sustainable innovations, materials and designs. The Co-Exist Story Collection will be available worldwide at hm.com and in select stores from November 4.

The womenswear and menswear collection are designed for a modern city-dweller who can easily transition from dinner in town to early-morning hikes. The collection combines innovative animal-substitute fabrics and more sustainably sourced materials with a fashion-forward mentality. Extreme volumes, '90s-inflected partywear and functional outerwear all feature, alongside pioneering fabrications such as FLWRDWN™, an alternative to animal down made using wildflowers, and VEGEA™, a plant-based substitute for oil-based and animal-derived leathers.

Key pieces for women include an oversized cream faux fur coat in recycled polyester, and a one-shouldered knitted dress with a dramatic fringed hem in an ECONYL® blend. For men, a graffiti-print recycled nylon oversized anorak evidences a streetwear-led aesthetic. In accessories, heavy-duty rubber fisherman's boots in Yulex® natural rubber take center stage for women, with cozy FLWRDWN™ puffer shoes for men. The collection also includes vegan make-up – two lipsticks and an eyeliner pack – which, in a first for H&M, is certified by The Vegan Society.

For kids, one-size-up recycled nylon anoraks and FLWRDWN™ puffer jackets come in exuberant hues, while T-shirts and loungewear are enlivened with slogan patches that declare allegiance to the animal kingdom and support for PETA's work.

"The 'Co-Exist Story' collection epitomises our ongoing commitment at H&M to exploring innovative alternatives to animal-derived fabrics while still offering our customers cutting-edge fashion. H&M and PETA have enjoyed a positive dialogue throughout the project, and we are proud to support the valuable work that PETA is doing every day," says Ann-Sofie Johansson, creative advisor at H&M.

"Much of our work at PETA is accomplished by forming positive relationships with companies such as H&M as we strive to end the use of animal-derived materials. We're thrilled to partner with H&M on a collection that features fabulous vegan designs that are kinder to the planet and to the animals who live on it," says PETA Corporate Responsibility Manager Laura Shields.

"We designed this collection for modern urbanites, those who love the social hubs of city life but equally crave weekends spent wearing their waterproof rubber boots immersed in nature. We're proud to be able to unite two passions: versatile, fashion-forward design with more sustainable PETA-approved alternatives to animal-derived materials," says Malin Dubois, senior designer at H&M.

About the campaign

The 'Co-Exist Story' campaign was photographed by Johnny Dufort and styled by Alexandra Carl at the vegan-run Hillside Animal Sanctuary in Norfolk, one of the UK's largest animal sanctuaries for rescued farm animals.

About H&M Innovation Stories

H&M Innovation Stories was launched in early 2021 and comprises a series of themed collections dedicated to promoting more sustainable materials, technologies and production processes. The first, "Science Story", championed cutting-edge sustainable materials. The second, "Color Story", prioritized sustainable methods of working with color. The third, "Co-Exist Story", centers on animal-friendly fashion and alternatives to animal-based textiles and will launch in November 2021.

About H&M

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) was founded in Sweden in 1947 and is quoted on Nasdaq Stockholm. H&M's business idea is to offer fashion and quality at the best price in a sustainable way. In addition to H&M, the group includes the brands COS, Monki, Weekday, & Other Stories, H&M HOME and ARKET as well as Afound. The H&M group has 54 online markets and approximately 4,850 stores in 75 markets including franchise markets. In 2020, net sales were SEK 187 billion. The number of employees amounts to approximately 153,000. For further information, visit hmgroup.com.

