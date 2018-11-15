HMS releases TimeControl version 7.4.1 including numerous new features

HMS Software, publishers of the TimeControl timesheet system have announced the release of TimeControl 7.4.1 which includes many new and enhanced features.

MONTREAL, Nov. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - HMS Software, publishers of TimeControl, the world's most flexible timesheet system has announced the release of TimeControl version 7.4.1. This is a major update to the TimeControl series including enhancements for TimeControl, TimeControl Online, TimeControl Industrial and the free TimeControl Mobile App.

"This release represents a major leap forward in functionality," said HMS Software President Chris Vandersluis, noting that the updated interface for the TimeControl Mobile app – available to Google Play for Android device users and on the Apple Store for iOS users – allows users to create, view, edit and approve timesheet data, as well as perform historical searches, right from their phones or tablets. "With every new evolution of TimeControl we reinvent the way companies manage their time," Vandersluis said.

Additional new features found in TimeControl 7.4.1 – a multi-function system that includes support for Time and Attendance, Time and Billing, Project Tracking, Human Resource Tracking, and Research Tax Credit Tracking – include:

A unique new method of displaying charge codes that takes TimeControl's support for hierarchical charge codes to a whole new level. This new functionality allows charge displays to be created with multiple definitions and allows users unparalleled flexibility of how the charge codes are displayed. For organizations with thousands or hundreds of thousands of possible charges, this functionality will be greatly welcomed.

Major changes in the Application Programming Interface (API) makes it easier to integrate the TimeControl timesheet with other mission critical corporate systems such as Finance, ERP and Project Management. This allows the timesheet process to be seamlessly integrated into broader financial and human resource management processes.

The TimeControl Mobile Application has been vastly extended with new functionality for reviewing and approving timesheets as well as auditable editing of past timesheets for users with the proper permissions.

"With nearly half of the total global workforce expected to be comprised of mobile employees by 2022 we place a high priority on our free TimeControl Mobile Application and our in-the-cloud subscription timesheet service," explains Vandersluis. "The TimeControl Mobile App has been hugely popular since its release. It is available at no additional cost and links to a user's regular TimeControl account."

TimeControl version 7.4.1 is available for clients with a current support and maintenance agreement at no additional charge from the TimeControl.com website.TimeControl Online users will be upgraded automatically in the coming weeks. Additional information about this release is available at TimeControl.com/features/latest/.

About TimeControl

TimeControl was originally released in 1994. It is recognized as the premier multi-purpose timesheet system in use by companies worldwide able to serve the needs of both Finance and Project Management simultaneously. It includes features such as a multi-browser, multi-device interface, both a browser and mobile interface, vacation approvals, executive dashboards, extensive approval functionality, flexible reporting and links to critical corporate systems which makes the timesheet product ideally suited for integration into corporate human resource management processes. TimeControl's flexibility allows it to be deployed for use as a time and attendance, time and billing, project tracking and flex-time system. TimeControl is available both as an in-the-cloud subscription service and for purchase for an on-premises installation.

For more information about TimeControl, visit https://www.timecontrol.com or contact info@hms.ca.

About HMS Software

Based in Montreal, Canada with offices in Toronto, HMS Software has been a leading provider of project management and enterprise timesheet systems and services since 1984. HMS Software's first customized timesheet application was written in 1984. With the launch of TimeControl as a commercial application in 1994, HMS Software began servicing clients worldwide.

HMS Software's client list reads like a who's who of business. It includes Aegion, CRIM, MCAP, Georgia Pacific, Xerox, Volvo Novabus, the Government of Quebec, CAE, Safran, Tractor Supply, General Dynamics, Siemens, Foster Wheeler, EXFO, Boeing, Value Recovery, Pontoon, March Consulting and many more.

For further information about HMS Software, please visit the HMS website at: www.hms.ca or contact us at info@hms.ca.

SOURCE HMS Software