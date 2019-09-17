HMSHost looking to hire more than 200 top food industry associates at $15.00 to $17.00 per hour at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Who: Global restaurateur HMSHost is hiring more than 200 team member positions for restaurants in Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport including Shake Shack, Moe's Southwest Grill, Auntie Ann's Pretzels, Firehouse Subs, PinKU Japanese Street Food, and Starbucks Coffee.



What: Hiring event for more than 200 food service associates cashiers, crew members, shift supervisors, and baristas. Wages start at $15.00/hour for associates and $17.00/hour for supervisors.



When: 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. CT, Thursday, September 19th, 2019



Where: Minneapolis–St. Paul International Airport at the Recruitment Office on the 8th Floor/Hub Building located in the elevator bank between the Red and Blue Parking Ramps. Walk-Ins welcome!



Details: Candidates for cashiers, crew members, shift supervisors, and baristas are encouraged to attend this hiring event and should submit resumes via the HMSHost website: https://jobsathmshost.com/. Candidates should bring resume and two forms of identification to the event for an immediate interview. All full-time HMSHost associates and their families receive generous health, vision, and dental insurance (see details below).

Associate Benefits:

- Paid Vacation

- Paid Personal Days

- Monthly Union dues

- $27 /mo. full Health and Dental coverage

- Pension

- $10.50 Meal allowance per day

- $25 toward monthly parking or transit expenses

- Great promote from within opportunities!

- $300.00 RETENTION BONUS*

Bring a friend for a $200 referral bonus – paid $100 at 30 days and $100 at 90 days



Supervisor Benefits:

- Medical, Dental, Vision

- Paid Vacation

- 401K

- Free daily meals

- Free daily parking

- Great promote from within opportunities!

- $300.00 RETENTION BONUS*

* $100 paid at orientation on your first day, $100 paid out at 30 days and $100 paid out at 90 days

Bring a friend for a $200 referral bonus – paid $100 at 30 days and $100 at 90 days

About HMSHost

Global restaurateur HMSHost is a world leader in creating dining for travel venues. HMSHost operates in more than 120 airports around the globe and at more than 80 travel plazas in North America. The company has annual sales of nearly $3.5 billion and employs approximately 41,000 associates worldwide. HMSHost is a part of Autogrill Group, the world's leading provider of food & beverage services for people on the move. With sales of sales of €4.7 billion in 2018, the group operates in 32 countries and employs over 60,000 people. It manages more than 4,000 stores in more than 1,000 locations worldwide. Visit HMSHost.com for more information and connect with HMSHost on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

