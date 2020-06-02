HMT LLC Acquires Dunham Engineering

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HMT LLC, the global leader in aboveground storage tank solutions, is proud to announce the acquisition of Dunham Engineering, a top structural and corrosion engineering firm specializing in tanks and towers. The acquisition will expand HMT's capabilities and allow HMT to provide engineering consulting services with the same superior quality that HMT is known for.

"We are extraordinarily excited to welcome Dunham Engineering to the HMT Team. Travis Tatum and his team have a long history of customer focused success, that fits seamlessly into HMT's core values. This addition will allow HMT to improve upon a legacy of customer centric solutions with new offerings designed to add options and value for our customers."

HMT Vice President of Inspection Services, John Hazel

Dunham Engineering was founded in 1992 by Jimmy D. Dunham, P.E. as a water tank consulting firm. Today Dunham Engineering provides a wide variety of structural, storage tank, and corrosion engineering services throughout Texas, Oklahoma, and the surrounding states. While currently licensed to provide engineering services in 11 states, with access to HMT's resources, their reach will extend nationwide.

HMT strives to provide customers with a full-service tank solution. The combination of HMT's vast resources, with the expertise in engineering consulting that Dunham Engineering has developed after 28 years in the industry, will enhance HMT's capabilities exponentially. Those enhancements include, but are not limited to:

Value Added Engineering

Spill Prevention, Control, and Countermeasures

Similar Service Assessments

Hydrostatic Testing Evaluations

Finite Element Analysis

Engineering, Inspection, and Design for new and existing Tanks and Terminals

Along with an increased offering to current customers, HMT will be able to support customers in markets not previously serviced by HMT.

"I feel the combination of Dunham Engineering's depth of storage tank engineering knowledge and experience, combined with HMT's considerable resources, reputation, and global network, will make for a powerful combination. Both firms are renowned for their emphasis on quality, customer service, and employee growth, and we are excited for the opportunities this presents to better serve our customers."

Dunham Engineering President and CEO, Travis Tatum

The acquisition of Dunham Engineering further solidifies the HMT objective to provide customers with a full-service tank solution. Through the combined expertise of both companies, HMT will be able to better optimize tank operations and customize solutions to fit every unique customer need.

For more information on HMT service offerings, visit hmttank.com.

