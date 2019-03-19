Hoag Debuts Two State-of-the-Art Brain & Spine Operating Room Suites

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian is taking complex brain and spinal surgical procedures to new technological heights with the installment of two highly advanced Brain & Spine Fully Integrated Operating Room (OR) Suites.

The two new 820-square-foot OR suites are filled with state-of-the-art equipment and technology designed to significantly enhance surgical communications and efficiencies. The suites represent the first phase of Hoag's commitment to optimize its surgical facilities network-wide to provide the most sophisticated and effective resources – and the best possible outcomes – for its patients.

"The new operating room suites symbolize 21st Century medicine at its finest, and underscore Hoag's leadership in cutting-edge patient care," Robert T. Braithwaite, president and CEO of Hoag said.

With the new suites, Hoag becomes the first hospital in California to pioneer what's known as the CollaboratOR. The technological centerpiece of the suites, the CollaboratOR – developed by Karl Storz, a global manufacturer and distributor of endoscopes, medical instruments and device – is a unique multipoint touch-screen system.

Measuring in at an impressive 84 inches, the CollaboratOR will enable Hoag surgeons, nurses and surgical assistants to simultaneously view, monitor and analyze an array of information to assist in brain and spinal surgeries – delicate procedures that require pinpoint accuracy, close collaboration, and specialized surgical and monitoring equipment.

Using the CollaboratOR, Hoag physicians will be able to tile multiple video sources using pinch-pull zoom features, an embedded touch-control web browser, embedded still capture, telestration (enabling physicians to layer freehand sketches and notes over projected images), session recall, email based image sharing, and more.

"The CollaboratOR dramatically increases efficiency in communication and security in surgical content management," Braithwaite said. "It will allow us to display dozens of separate feeds, including x-rays, MRIs, labs and 3D Surgical Theater videos on the touchscreen giving surgeons immediate access to all of the tools needed to successfully perform surgery.

"It is the most advanced technology platform available in America for brain and spinal procedures. Hoag's acquisition of this remarkable capability speaks volumes to our commitment to provide our patients the most effective treatment and advanced technologies."

The CollaboratOR is just one of the unique aspects of Hoag's two new Brain & Spine Fully Integrated OR Suites.

The OR suites also will feature Trumpf iLED 7 Surgical Lights that use 3D sensor technology, light field size and intensity to remain consistent regardless of the distance between the light and the surgical site or the position of staff under the lights. They'll also be outfitted with what's known as Karl Storz StreamConnect Technology that can facilitate a live video broadcast from doctors and experts around the globe, when necessary.

"Hoag's investment in these revolutionary technologies allows our teams to elevate the level of care we provide our patients," said Braithwaite.

