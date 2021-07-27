Hoag is the Highest Ranked Hospital in Orange County in U.S. News & World Report's 2021-2022 Best Hospitals Rankings

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the 5th consecutive year, U.S. News & World Report's 2021-2022 Best Hospitals Rankings named Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian the highest ranked hospital in Orange County, the fourth-best hospital in the Los Angeles metro area and ninth-best in California. The rankings also included national rankings in five specialty areas and recognition for Hoag's high performance in all 17 specialty procedures and conditions.

After an unprecedented year through the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual Best Hospitals rankings and ratings serve as an important resource to assist patients and their doctors in making informed decisions about where to receive care for challenging health conditions and common elective procedures.

"Receiving this prestigious national designation is a huge honor, especially as we reflect upon the quality care we have been able to provide throughout this past year. We are so grateful for the dedication of our employees, medical staff, volunteers, and our board, who demonstrate the compassion and courage to provide unsurpassed personalized care," said Robert T. Braithwaite, Hoag president and CEO. "This recognition is a tribute to Hoag's commitment to delivering the highest quality, patient-centered care to the Orange County community - no matter what challenges we may be facing together."

Hoag's 2021-2022 rankings included national recognition for specialty services, including:

#22 in Diabetes & Endocrinology

#27 in Orthopedics

#32 in Pulmonology & Lung Surgery

#44 in Gastroenterology & GI Surgery

#50 in Geriatrics

High Performing in Cancer

High Performing in Neurology & Neurosurgery

Additional rankings included high performing in all 17 common adult procedures and conditions, including Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Repair, Aortic Valve Surgery, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), Colon Cancer Surgery, Diabetes, Heart Attack, Heart Bypass Surgery, Heart Failure, Hip Fracture, Hip Replacement, Kidney Failure, Knee Replacement, Lung Cancer Surgery, Pneumonia, Stroke, and Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR).

"At Hoag, our culture of innovation inspires our physician leaders to continually seek the most advanced treatments, state-of-the-art technologies and access to clinical trials for our patients. This forward-thinking vision is why Hoag has remained the highest ranked hospital in Orange County," Braithwaite said.

The U.S. News Best Hospitals methodologies in most areas of care are based largely on objective measures such as risk-adjusted survival and discharge-to-home rates, volume, and quality of nursing, among other care-related indicators. To view the full rankings of U.S. News & World Report, visit Best Hospitals.

