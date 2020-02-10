Hoag Now Offers the Most Comprehensive Aortic Disease Center in Southern California

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoag's Jeffrey M. Carlton Heart & Vascular Institute recently expanded its ability to manage and treat complex aortic pathology with the launch of the Hoag Clinic for Marfan Syndrome and Related Conditions. Hoag is one of only two hospitals in California to offer these services to the specialized care provided at the Elaine & Robert Matranga Aortic Center, recently named following a generous gift by the couple.

Aortic disease, especially in patients with connective tissue conditions, can lead to arterial rupture or dissection, which kills more than 15,000 people every year. Home to some of the most skilled surgeons, cardiologists and physician specialists, Hoag's comprehensive approach spans from active surveillance to leading-edge treatments such as valve-sparing aortic root replacement, descending thoracic aortic stent grafts or hybrid endovascular approaches. In addition, Hoag offers 24/7 emergency care services for acute aortic emergencies.

Hoag's newest team member, David Liang, M.D., Ph.D., leads the Marfan Syndrome and Related Conditions clinic as the program director. Dr. Liang is a specialist in the rare condition, Marfan syndrome, as well as other related connective tissue conditions. He is internationally recognized as an exceptional physician and dedicated patient advocate, as well as a member of The Marfan Foundation's Professional Advisory Board.

"Patients with Marfan syndrome or a related condition not only need to be closely monitored for aortic disease but also require specialty care in many other areas including orthopedics, physical therapy, pulmonology, pain management, and perinatology," explained Dr. Liang.

Hoag's network of compassionate and highly qualified physicians and nurses offers a multidisciplinary team to provide comprehensive care for rare or complex conditions.

"If you or a loved one is living with a connective tissue condition, you know that finding the care you need can be tough and coordinating between specialists can be tougher. We have created the Hoag Clinic for Marfan Syndrome & Related Conditions to help bring top-level doctors who understand your medical need to Southern California. Simply calling or emailing the center directly, you will be navigated to the right team member," said cardiothoracic surgeon Anthony Caffarelli, M.D., director of Hoag Cardiac Surgery, Elaine & Robert Matranga Aortic Center and the Newkirk Family Endowed Chair in Aortic Care.

"My role is to closely monitor and help patients manage their conditions. Despite active surveillance, many of our patients need to have aortic surgery. Partnering with a great cardiac program and surgical team will be a great service for patients in Southern California and the surrounding areas," said Dr. Liang.

Hoag's commitment to combining compassion with state-of-the-art facilities and superior physician talent has earned the Jeffrey M. Carlton Heart & Vascular Institute at Hoag a leading national reputation. Recently, the Society for Thoracic Surgeons rated Hoag's Cardiac Surgery Program 3 out of 3 stars for both coronary artery bypass grafting and aortic surgery – an achievement reached by only the top 1.8% of programs in the country.

"This partnership speaks volumes about the commitment we have made to our community to expand what we offer to include highly specialized doctors who can provide high-quality care for even the rarest diseases. We are very excited to have Dr. Liang here at Hoag," said Dr. Caffarelli.

Hoag is also collaborating with The Marfan Foundation to connect with leading researchers and community members in combating these conditions to support patients and families. On Saturday, February 29, 2020, Hoag will be the presenting sponsor of The Foundation's Southern California Walk for Victory. The walk brings together connective tissue condition patients from all over Southern California, allowing them to connect and further build a community of support. For more details, visit Marfan.org/WalkSoCal20.

ABOUT HOAG MEMORIAL HOSPITAL PRESBYTERIAN

Hoag is an approximately $1 billion nonprofit, regional health care delivery network in Orange County, California, that treats more than 30,000 inpatients and 450,000 outpatients annually. Hoag consists of two acute-care hospitals – Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, which opened in 1952, and Hoag Hospital Irvine, which opened in 2010 – in addition to nine health centers and 14 urgent care centers. Hoag is a designated Magnet® hospital by the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC). Hoag offers a comprehensive blend of health care services that includes five institutes providing specialized services in the following areas: cancer, heart and vascular, neurosciences, women's health, and orthopedics through Hoag's affiliate, Hoag Orthopedic Institute , which consists of an orthopedic hospital and two ambulatory surgical centers. Hoag has been named one of the Best Regional Hospitals in the 2019 - 2020 U.S. News & World Report, and Becker's Healthcare named Hoag as one of the 2018 "100 Great Hospitals in America" – a designation Hoag has received five times. For an unprecedented 23 years, residents of Orange County have chosen Hoag as one of the county's best hospitals in a local newspaper survey. Visit www.hoag.org for more information.

SOURCE Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian

Related Links

https://www.hoag.org

