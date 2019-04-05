Hoag Radiation Oncology, USA, Selects RayStation as Their New Treatment Planning System

STOCKHOLM, April 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoag Memorial Hospital's Radiation Oncology division based in Newport Beach and Irvine, California, USA, have placed a major order for the treatment planning system (TPS), RayStation. RayStation will replace the current system and consequently function as the sole TPS moving forward.

Hoag treats more than 100 patients a day, making it the largest provider of radiation oncology treatments with the most comprehensive team in all of Orange County. The center treats a large variety of cancer cases, such as lung, brain and pancreatic cancer.

RayStation was chosen due to its speed, efficiency, and its ability to plan on one single platform for multiple machine vendors. The purchase includes functionalities such as planning with 3D, VMAT, IMRT, TomoTherapy and fallback planning.

Johan Löf, CEO of RaySearch, says: "I'm excited that such a large and comprehensive cancer center as Hoag Radiation Oncology has chosen RayStation as their sole TPS. RaySearch's goal is to unify the treatment process, creating a comprehensive cancer care independent from machine vendors, like in this case at Hoag Radiation Oncology. We share the vision to conquer cancer and I look forward to our future collaboration."

The total order value is about USD 900,000 and the majority has been recognized as revenue within Q1 2019.

About Hoag Radiation Oncology

Hoag Radiation Oncology has treated the Hoag community for over 20 years, playing a significant role in the patient's fight against cancer. Hoag Radiation Oncology department provides treatments in both Newport Beach and Irvine, where its dedicated team of medical experts utilizes the latest in state-of-the-art technologies to treat more than 4,000 patients a year.

About RaySearch

RaySearch is a medical technology company that develops innovative software solutions to improve cancer care. The company markets the RayStation treatment planning system and RayCare*, the next-generation oncology information system, worldwide. Over 2,600 clinics in more than 65 countries use RaySearch's software to improve life and outcomes for patients. The company was founded in 2000 and the share has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2003.

About RayCare

RayCare is designed to support the complex logistical challenges of modern oncology clinics. It represents the future of oncology information system technology, supporting the vision of one oncology workflow. Many cancer patients receive a combination of treatment types, and RayCare is designed to reflect that. It will efficiently coordinate activities in radiation therapy, chemotherapy and surgery and will offer advanced features for clinical resource optimization, workflow automation and adaptive radiation therapy. RayCare is being developed with tomorrow's requirements for advanced analytics and decision support in mind.

About RayStation

RayStation is a flexible, innovative treatment planning system, chosen by many of the leading cancer centers worldwide. It combines unique features such as unmatched adaptive therapy capabilities, multi-criteria optimization, market-leading algorithms for IMRT and VMAT optimization with highly accurate dose engines for photon, electron, proton and carbon ion therapy. RayStation supports a wide range of treatment machines, providing one control center for all treatment planning needs and ensuring centers get greater value from existing equipment. RayStation also seamlessly integrates with RayCare, the next-generation oncology information system. By harmonizing the treatment planning, we enable better care for cancer patients worldwide.

More information about RaySearch is available at www.raysearchlabs.com

* Subject to regulatory clearance in some markets.

