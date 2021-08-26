Hockey VR Oculus Quest Game Announced by Melcher Studios

REGINA, SK, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Melcher Studios is releasing Hockey VR for Oculus Quest 1 & 2 and the RealStick controller mount. Hockey VR is a game where players can put their accuracy shooting skills to the test. Find out more on Aug. 26, 2021, at https://www.melcher.ca/hockeyvr.

Strap on your skates, step up to the blue line and test your skills in the most realistic physics-based hockey simulation available! Target practice against an AI goalie, choose between timed or shot count game modes with 3 different environments.

Players can shoot at targets, an AI goalie, or an empty net in a location of their choice, choosing between an arena, outdoor hockey rink, or on a frozen lake in the Rocky Mountains. The pressure is on in timed mode or limited shot mode. Players can make it even more interesting by challenging friends for the highest score. The game leverages the power of Unreal Engine 4's advanced physics to simulate a fun and engaging goal-scoring experience. New levels and mods will be released in the future.

For an even greater sense of realism, the RealStick easily clips onto the controller and secures it to any hockey stick to accurately track position in virtual space. The use of the RealStick enhances the experience but is not necessary to play. It was developed using rapid prototyping, which involved multiple iterations until the attachment was easy to install, lightweight, and fit snugly around the Oculus Quest controllers.

"This is awesome! It feels like I'm actually there, and the shots are pretty accurate," Aaron Brocklehurst - Professional Hockey Player (EBEL).

Hockey VR will be available on the Oculus Lab Store for $3.99 USD and get your hands on the RealStick for $14.99 CND. For more information and to buy the game and Realstick, go to https://www.melcher.ca/hockeyvr and follow @https://www.facebook.com/melchermedia @https://twitter.com/melchermedia.

About Melcher Studios

Melcher Studios is an interactive production studio that provides immersive solutions and experiences to help tell your story. Specializing in virtual reality, augmented reality (AR + XR), game development and touchless solutions, there is little we can't do to help share your experience!

Media Contact:

Dwayne Melcher

Phone: 1.306.359.1666

Email: [email protected]

