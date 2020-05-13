WASHINGTON, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2020/Hodedah-Recalls-HI4DR-4-Drawer-Chests-Due-to-Tip-Over-and-Entrapment-Hazards-Remedies-May-Be-Delayed-Due-to-COVID-19-Restrictions-Keep-Product-Away-from-Children

Recall Summary

Name of Product: Hodedah HI4DR 4-drawer chests

Hazard: The recalled chest is unstable if it is not anchored to the wall, posing tip-over and entrapment hazards that may result in death or serious injuries to children. The chests do not comply with the performance requirements of the U.S. voluntary industry standard (ASTM 2057-19).

Remedy: Refund, Repair

Consumers should immediately stop using any recalled chest that is not properly anchored to the wall and place it in an area that children cannot access. Hodedah will provide free anti-tip anchoring kits or packaging and pre-paid shipping labels so that consumers can remove the chest's drawer slides and return them to the firm for a full refund and discard the rest of the dresser.

Consumer Contact:

Hodedah toll-free at 855-463-3324 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email [email protected] or online at www.hodedah.com and click on Recall Information on the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Units: About 26,500

Description:

This recall involves the Hodedah HI4DR 4-drawer chest. They were sold in beech, mahogany, chocolate, cherry, white, and black colors. The chests measure about 40 inches tall, 27.5 inches wide, and 15.5 inches deep and weigh about 84 pounds.

Incidents/Injuries: None reported

Sold At: Online at www.wayfair.com, www.HomeDepot.com, www.Walmart.com, www.Amazon.com, www.Unbeatablesale.com, and www.Homesquare.com, www.Houzz.com, www.Goedeckers.com, www.Cymax.com, www.123stores.com,, www.Hayneedle.com, www.Overstock.com from July 2017 through April 2020 for between $90 and $200.

Importer: Hodedah Import Inc., of Brooklyn, N.Y.

Manufactured in: Malaysia

Note: Due to the extraordinary circumstances surrounding COVID-19, some of the remedies identified in recall press releases may not be available at this time. Consumers should check with recalling firms for further details. It is important to remember that CPSC and recalling firms urge consumers not to use recalled products.

Recall Number: 20-120

