Hodges Ward Elliott Appoints B.J. Patel as New Vice President

ATLANTA, March 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hodges Ward Elliott ("HWE"), the world's leading independent hotel brokerage and investment-banking firm, with offices in New York, Atlanta, Los Angeles and London, today announced that Bhavesh (B.J.) Patel has joined the company as its newest Vice President.

In his new role, Patel will focus on expanding the HWE select service hotel brokerage practice and increasing its deal volume as well as strengthening their overall platform by further developing new and existing client relationships. He will be based in the firm's Atlanta office.

B.J. Patel, Hodges Ward Elliott

Boasting over fifteen years of experience in hospitality, Patel joins HWE after serving as a Senior Managing Director with a national firm's lodging capital markets group in Atlanta for a decade where he focused on hotel investment sales. Throughout his career, he has been involved in half a billion dollars in transactions, including deals such as a Courtyard in downtown Columbia, SC, the WNW portfolio of 8 hotels, and the B Hotel Savannah, GA (former Country Inn & Suites).

"B.J. will play a key role as we continue to expand the Hodges Ward Elliott select service division in markets across the country," comments Bill Hodges, Hodges Ward Elliott. "We're pleased to add his talents to what has become an unrivaled roster of industry leaders and we look forward to leveraging his comprehensive select service hospitality market knowledge fostered throughout years of hands-on experience."

"Hodges Ward Elliott's commitment to excellence, its power of experience, and its long-standing reputation as the nation's leading hotel brokerage offered the ideal environment for me, and will allow me to focus on continuing to deliver, and significantly improve upon, the high level of client service I've built my career on," says Patel. "My new colleagues are among the 'best of the best' in our profession and I'm excited about my new role in helping to grow the firm's premium select service hotel division."

Earlier in his career, Patel also served as a Development Manager with NYLO Hotels and as an Associate for Acquisitions and Asset Management at the Procaccianti Group. He graduated from the Cornell Hotel School with a Masters of Management in Hospitality and completed undergraduate degrees in finance and business management at Clemson University.

About Hodges Ward Elliott:

Hodges Ward Elliott (HWE) is the leading hotel brokerage and investment-banking firm in the country providing total capital solutions, including hotel sales, recapitalizations and debt placement for our clients. Over the past 5 years, HWE has sold or financed more than $23.8 billion of hotels and resorts across the U.S. including more than $5 billion in 2017 and $3.8 billion in 2018. The HWE New York office and commercial investment sales practice focuses on office, multifamily, retail and land transactions.

