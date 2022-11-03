Hodges Ward Elliott Arranges Sale of Bohemian Hotel Celebration in Orlando

Real estate capital markets advisor completes sale of 115-room boutique hotel in Celebration, FL, just outside the gates of Walt Disney World

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hodges Ward Elliott ("HWE"), the premier boutique real estate capital markets advisor, arranged the fee-simple sale of the Bohemian Hotel Celebration, Autograph Collection, a 115-room hotel in Celebration, Florida, part of the Orlando market.

The prominent hospitality asset, unencumbered of management and part of Marriott's upscale Autograph Collection of luxury hotels, sits on a 2.34-acre campus just a few short miles from the Walt Disney World resort and the ESPN Wide World of Sports complex.

"The Bohemian Hotel Celebration is a high-quality boutique resort with a premier location right in the heart of one of the country's most popular tourist destinations," notes Rudy Reudelhuber with HWE. "This unique investment offers the new buyer consistent revenue and net operating income paired with steady demand and we are pleased to announce the completion of its sale."

Each of the 115 guest rooms were designed with a distinct "Old Florida" décor and 43 rooms on the second and third floor feature balconies. The resort boasts an outdoor heated pool, lakeside restaurant, and nearly 5,000-square-feet of meeting space. Guests can enjoy everything from shopping and dining within Celebration, to hiking and biking on local trails surrounding the property.

The town of Celebration is divided up into eight different villages and known for its charm and relaxed atmosphere, with a wide range of walk-to amenities and a host of full-service restaurants.

