Hodges Ward Elliott Arranges Sale of Hyatt Regency Atlanta

ATLANTA, Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hodges Ward Elliott ("HWE"), the world's leading independent hotel brokerage and investment-banking firm, with 8 offices throughout the U.S., announced they represented an affiliate of Hyatt Hotels Corporation ("Hyatt") in the recent sale of the Hyatt Regency Atlanta, a renowned hotel located on Peachtree Street in downtown Atlanta, Georgia. The hotel is considered one of the most recognized buildings in the entire Atlanta market.

An HWE team comprised of Mark Elliott, Pete Dannemiller, Jeff Berkman and Nate Ries represented Hyatt in the transaction.

Opened in 1967, Hyatt Regency Atlanta was designed by internationally acclaimed architect John C. Portman, Jr. and was the first contemporary atrium-style hotel ever constructed. The 1,260-room property boasts the most diverse meeting space in Atlanta including Georgia's largest hotel ballroom, the 30,000-square-foot Centennial Ballroom, 25,000-square feet of pre-function space, a more-than 19,000 square-foot conference center, and more than 50,000 square feet of exhibit space among its 52 meeting rooms.

Hyatt Regency Atlanta will continue to be managed by Hyatt.

About Hodges Ward Elliott:

Hodges Ward Elliott ("HWE") is a leading, full service real estate advisory and brokerage firm designed to facilitate global capital investment in gateway markets. HWE's multi-disciplined platform includes commercial, hotel and debt capital markets teams, with offices in New York, Los Angeles, Atlanta and London. As a privately held company, HWE is focused on building long term relationships and takes pride in their reputation of providing outstanding client service. HWE has closed over $50 billion of transactions, including more than $20 billion over the past 5 years, and has a current pipeline of nearly $5 billion.

The term "Hyatt" is used in this release for convenience to refer to Hyatt Hotels Corporation and/or one or more of its affiliates.

