Hodges Ward Elliott Arranges Sale of Sheraton Lake Buena Vista Resort in Orlando, FL

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hodges Ward Elliott ("HWE"), the premier boutique real estate capital markets advisor, arranged the sale of Sheraton Lake Buena Vista Resort, a 486-key family resort located at 12205 S Apopka Vineland Road in Orlando, Florida.

An HWE team composed of Mark Elliott, President, Daniel Peek, President, Hotel Group, Rudy Reudelhuber, Managing Director, and Alexandra Lalos, Director, represented the seller in the transaction.

The seller previously implemented an extensive multi-million-dollar renovation to upgrade the property to a resort-style complex. Located near Walt Disney World and within driving distance of the city's other popular family-oriented offerings, the Sheraton Lake Buena Vista Resort offers numerous guest amenities including four restaurants, two outdoor pools and a full-service spa. In addition, the resort features two bars/lounges, a 24-hour fitness center, a poolside bar as well as free transportation to all Disney theme parks.

"We're pleased to complete the sale of this vibrant resort, offering terrific amenities and an unbeatable location near Orlando's many world-famous attractions," said Rudy Reudelhuber from Hodges Ward Elliott. "Orlando continues to be one of the world's strongest leisure destinations and a robust base of leisure and drive-to demand will continue to support this market until the return of the group segment."

Alexandra Lalos adds, "Investors, today, see the opportunity to enter Orlando, reap immediate benefit from the market's tourist draw, and take advantage of Orlando's position to be one of the first group and convention markets to return post-pandemic. We have all learned that convention business can't be done via video conferencing."

About Hodges Ward Elliott:

Hodges Ward Elliott ("HWE") is the premier boutique real estate capital markets advisor, empowered to deliver exceptional results across a broad spectrum of business lines and product types. HWE's multi-disciplined platform includes commercial, hotel and debt capital markets teams, with offices in Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, Miami, Washington D.C., and London. As a privately held company, HWE is dedicated to cultivating long-term client relationships and takes pride in the reputation and track record established over its 45-year history. HWE has closed over $70 billion of transactions, including more than $26 billion over the past 5 years. For more information, please visit https://hodgeswardelliott.com/.

