Hodges Ward Elliott Arranges Sale of the Artmore Hotel in Midtown Atlanta

HWE represents ownership in the sale of the 103-room Artmore Hotel, the only independent boutique hotel in the core of Atlanta's thriving Midtown submarket

ATLANTA, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hodges Ward Elliott ("HWE"), the premier boutique real estate capital markets advisor, announced they represented the seller in the recent sale of the 103-room Artmore Hotel, a renowned boutique hotel occupying an irreplaceable location at the corner of West Peachtree and 16th Street in the center of Midtown Atlanta.

An HWE team of Todd Ratliff and Nate Ries represented the seller in the transaction.

Artmore Hotel in Atlanta

Originally opened in 1924 as the Granada Apartments, the Artmore converted to hotel use in 1984 and stands as Midtown Atlanta's only independent boutique hotel. With its stucco façade, red tile roof, and open-air courtyard, the Artmore provides guests a charming European-style experience in a beautifully restored, architecturally significant structure. The Artmore also offers a unique guest room product, with over half of its rooms featuring either a full kitchen or a kitchenette, as well as 25 bi-level suites on the third floor.

Prominently situated in the heart of Atlanta's premier and rapidly expanding Midtown submarket, the Artmore is conveniently located proximate to a diverse corporate tenant base and the area's leading visitor attractions. The Hotel is positioned directly across the street from the Woodruff Arts Center, one of the largest performing art centers in the world, and the High Museum of Art, the leading art museum in the Southeast. The Hotel is also just one mile from Georgia Tech, one of the nation's most prestigious universities, enrolling over 27,000 students.

The Artmore continues to benefit from the growth of Midtown's urbanized live-work-play hub that does not exist elsewhere in Atlanta. The 1.2-square-mile district is home to 15.5 million square feet of Class A office space, 15,000 residents, 65,000 daytime workers, and 6 million annual visitors. Since 2015, 30,000 new jobs have been announced in Midtown, highlighted by Anthem, Cisco, Google, Microsoft, Norfolk Southern, and Visa. The Artmore also shares a city block with the newly opened, 8.5-acre Midtown Union, MetLife's two-tower, mixed-use development headlined by a 26-story, 612,000-square-foot office tower. Invesco has leased 300,000 square feet in Midtown Union for its future global headquarters and will begin relocating in early 2023.

About Hodges Ward Elliott:

Hodges Ward Elliott ("HWE") is the premier boutique real estate capital markets advisor, empowered to deliver exceptional results across a broad spectrum of business lines and product types. HWE's multi-disciplined platform includes commercial, hotel and debt capital markets teams, with offices in Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, Miami, Washington D.C., and London. As a privately held company, HWE is dedicated to cultivating long-term client relationships and takes pride in the reputation and track record established over its 46-year history. HWE has closed $100 billion of transactions, including $50 billion since 2015. For more information, please visit https://hodgeswardelliott.com/

Contact: Great Ink – 908-392-0333, Tom Nolan ([email protected])

SOURCE Hodges Ward Elliott