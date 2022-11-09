Hodges Ward Elliott Arranges Sale of The Source Hotel and Market Hall in Denver

HWE manages sale of premier mixed-use development located in emerging River North Art District

DENVER, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hodges Ward Elliott ("HWE"), the premier boutique real estate capital markets advisor, announced it has brokered the fee-simple sale of The Source Hotel + Market Hall, a prominent mixed-use development in the heart of Denver's River North Art District (RiNo), on behalf of the seller.

The highly amenitized Source Hotel + Market Hall is comprised of an eight-story, 100-room hotel and two market halls totaling 45,000 square feet, featuring numerous independent retail and restaurant vendors. The development also includes an on-site 300-stall parking garage, rooftop restaurant and bar, rooftop outdoor pool and over 2,550 square feet of additional function space.

"We're pleased to arrange the sale of the Source Hotel + Market Hall, a premium lifestyle asset that serves as the 'front door' to among the most dynamic neighborhoods in Denver," said Austin Brooks with Hodges Ward Elliott.

