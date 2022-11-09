Hodges Ward Elliott Arranges Sale of The Source Hotel and Market Hall in Denver

DENVER, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hodges Ward Elliott ("HWE"), the premier boutique real estate capital markets advisor, announced it has brokered the fee-simple sale of The Source Hotel + Market Hall, a prominent mixed-use development in the heart of Denver's River North Art District (RiNo), on behalf of the seller.

The highly amenitized Source Hotel + Market Hall is comprised of an eight-story, 100-room hotel and two market halls totaling 45,000 square feet, featuring numerous independent retail and restaurant vendors. The development also includes an on-site 300-stall parking garage, rooftop restaurant and bar, rooftop outdoor pool and over 2,550 square feet of additional function space.

"We're pleased to arrange the sale of the Source Hotel + Market Hall, a premium lifestyle asset that serves as the 'front door' to among the most dynamic neighborhoods in Denver," said Austin Brooks with Hodges Ward Elliott.

Hodges Ward Elliott ("HWE") is the premier boutique real estate capital markets advisor, empowered to deliver exceptional results across a broad spectrum of business lines and product types. HWE's multi-disciplined platform includes commercial, hotel and debt capital markets teams, with offices in Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, Miami, Washington D.C., and London. As a privately held company, HWE is dedicated to cultivating long-term client relationships and takes pride in the reputation and track record established over its 46-year history. HWE has closed $80 billion of transactions, including $36 billion since 2015. For more information, please visit https://hodgeswardelliott.com/.

