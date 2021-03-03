Hodges Ward Elliott Brokers Receivership Sale of TownePlace Suites in Utah

VERNAL, Utah, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hodges Ward Elliott ("HWE"), the premier boutique real estate capital markets advisor, announced it arranged the sale of the 85-key TownePlace Suites, in Vernal, UT.

An HWE team composed of Clint Hodges, B.J. Patel, and Cory Carter advised the special servicer in the receivership sale of the Hotel, which was marketed on the Ten-X auction platform.

Conveniently situated off US Highway 191, the primary north-south thoroughfare for the state of Utah, the premium branded hotel features contemporary guest room amenities, a fitness center, and business center. The hotel is ideally positioned proximate to numerous demand generators including the Uintah Recreation District, Uintah Conference Center, Simplot Phosphates, and the Vernal Regional Airport.

