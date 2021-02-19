Hodges Ward Elliott Brokers Sale of Dual-Brand Home2 Suites/Hilton Garden Inn in Brunswick, GA

BRUNSWICK, Ga., Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hodges Ward Elliott ("HWE"), the premier boutique real estate capital markets advisor, announced it represented a partnership of HOS Management and Hawkeye Hotels in the sale of the 175-key dual-brand Home2 Suites/Hilton Garden Inn, a newly constructed Hotel in Brunswick, GA.

An HWE team composed of Clint Hodges and B.J. Patel advised the ownership group on the sale. HWE's Capital Markets Group advised on the financing structure for the acquisition as well.

Conveniently located adjacent to I-95, the primary north-south thoroughfare of the Eastern Seaboard, the premium branded Hotel features 91 suites under the Home2 Suites flag, 84 rooms under the Hilton Garden Inn flag, a joint lobby, contemporary guest room amenities, a Garden Grille restaurant, fitness center, and business center. The Hotel is ideally positioned proximate to numerous demand generators including the Golden Isles, the Port of Brunswick, the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center, and Georgia Pacific.

Hodges Ward Elliott ("HWE") is the premier boutique real estate capital markets advisor, empowered to deliver exceptional results across a broad spectrum of business lines and product types. HWE's multi-disciplined platform includes commercial, hotel and debt capital markets teams, with offices in Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, Miami, Washington D.C., and London. As a privately held company, HWE is dedicated to cultivating long-term client relationships and takes pride in the reputation and track record established over its 45-year history. HWE has closed over $70 billion of transactions, including more than $26 billion over the past 5 years. For more information, please visit https://hodgeswardelliott.com/.

