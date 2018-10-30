Hodges Ward Elliott Represents Grand Champions, LLC in the Sale of the 530-room Hyatt Regency Indian Wells Resort & Spa in Indian Wells, California

INDIAN WELLS, Calif., Oct. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hodges Ward Elliott ("HWE"), the world's leading independent hotel brokerage and investment-banking firm, with offices in New York, Atlanta, Los Angeles and London, represented Grand Champions LLC in the sale of the Hyatt Regency Indian Wells Resort & Spa in Indian Wells, CA to Hyatt Corporation.

The hotel includes 530 guest rooms including 43 villas, a full-service spa and fitness center, 88,000 square-feet of high-quality, flexible event space with mountain and golf course views, five food and beverage outlets, three swimming pools and a tennis facility.

Hodges Ward Elliott President Mark Elliott and Managing Director Michael DiPrima represented the seller in the transaction.

HWE is the leading hotel brokerage and investment-banking firm in the country providing total capital solutions, including hotel sales, recapitalizations and debt placement for our clients. Over the past 5 years, HWE has sold or financed more than $23.8 billion of hotels and resorts across the U.S. including more than $5 billion in 2017 and $3.6 billion to date in 2018.

Contact: Great Ink - 212-741-2977

Tom Nolan (204115@email4pr.com)

SOURCE Hodges Ward Elliott

Related Links

http://www.hwehotels.com

