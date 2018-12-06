Hodges Ward Elliott Represents Owner in the Sale of the 280-Key Embassy Suites New Orleans Convention Center

NEW ORLEANS, Dec. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hodges Ward Elliott ("HWE"), the world's leading independent hotel brokerage and investment-banking firm, with offices in New York, Atlanta, Los Angeles and London, represented the owner in the sale of the Embassy Suites New Orleans Convention Center.

Situated in the Arts/Warehouse District two blocks from the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, the Embassy Suites includes 280 guestrooms, over 6,000 square feet of dedicated meeting space, Stacks Restaurant and Bar, a fitness center and an outdoor pool.

About Hodges Ward Elliott

HWE is the leading hotel brokerage and investment-banking firm in the country providing total capital solutions, including hotel sales, recapitalizations and debt placement for our clients. Over the past 5 years, HWE has sold or financed more than $23.8 billion of hotels and resorts across the U.S. including more than $5 billion in 2017 and $3.8 billion in 2018.

