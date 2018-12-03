Hodges Ward Elliott Represents Owner in the Sale of the 300-Key Hilton Garden Inn Washington D.C. Downtown

WASHINGTON, Dec. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hodges Ward Elliott ("HWE"), the world's leading independent hotel brokerage and investment-banking firm, with offices in New York, Atlanta, Los Angeles and London, represented the owner in the sale of the Hilton Garden Inn Washington D.C. Downtown to Woodbine Legacy Investments, a hospitality-focused fund led and owned by Dallas-based Woodbine Development Corporation. This acquisition is the fourth for the fund, which launched in 2017.

One of the leading premium select-service hotels in the District, the Hilton Garden Inn includes 300 guestrooms, 2,163 square feet of meeting space, Grist Mill Restaurant and Bar, a fitness center and an indoor pool.

About Hodges Ward Elliott

HWE is the leading hotel brokerage and investment-banking firm in the country providing total capital solutions, including hotel sales, recapitalizations and debt placement for our clients. Over the past 5 years, HWE has sold or financed more than $23.8 billion of hotels and resorts across the U.S. including more than $5 billion in 2017 and $3.6 billion in 2018.

About Woodbine Legacy Investments

Woodbine Legacy Investments is a real estate investment platform that focuses on branded, boutique and independent hotel acquisitions and investments across the United States. Capitalized by select family offices, foundations and institutions, WLI pursues lower-risk, conservatively leveraged, full-service and select-service hotel assets in top-tier markets that offer long-term cash-flow opportunities for investors. The fund is led and owned by Woodbine Development Corporation. To learn more, email WLI@woodbinedevelopment.com.

About Woodbine Development Corporation

Woodbine Development Corporation is a full-service real estate company with more than 40 years of development, investment, acquisition and asset management experience. With offices in Dallas, Phoenix and Los Angeles, Woodbine specializes in hotels, resorts and mixed-use developments throughout the United States. The company's hospitality portfolio features major brands, independent hotels, full-service destinations and select-service stays alike. Since 1973, Woodbine has been involved in more than $7 billion in commercial real estate projects, including the development, ownership, asset management, repositioning or renovation of over 17,000 hotel rooms. To learn more, visit www.woodbinedevelopment.com.

