Hodges Ward Elliott Represents Seller in $80 Million Sale of Renaissance Harborplace in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hodges Ward Elliott ("HWE"), the premier boutique real estate capital markets advisor, announced it represented Sunstone Hotel Investors in the $80 million sale of the 622-room Renaissance Harborplace hotel, located at 202 E Pratt Street in Baltimore, MD.

An HWE team composed of Mark Elliott, President, Jay Morrow, Managing Director, and Jeff Berkman, Director represented the seller in the transaction. In addition, HWE's Capital Markets team, led by Lawrence Britvan, Managing Director, arranged the acquisition financing for the buyer.

The Renaissance Harborplace is centrally located in the heart of Baltimore, steps from the city's famous festival marketplace and Inner Harbor Marina, and within walking distance of the Baltimore Convention Center. The property is also within proximity of other famous local attractions, including the National Aquarium and the Power Plant Live district of bars, restaurants, and entertainment venues.

The hotel features an on-site restaurant, fitness center and a bar and lounge, in addition to other amenities including a café and valet parking. The property also offers 21 meeting rooms, with over 27,000 square feet of conference space.

About Hodges Ward Elliott:

Hodges Ward Elliott ("HWE") is the premier boutique real estate capital markets advisor, empowered to deliver exceptional results across a broad spectrum of business lines and product types. HWE's multi-disciplined platform includes commercial, hotel and debt capital markets teams, with offices in Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, Miami, Washington D.C., and London. As a privately held company, HWE is dedicated to cultivating long-term client relationships and takes pride in the reputation and track record established over its 45-year history. HWE has closed over $70 billion of transactions, including more than $26 billion over the past 5 years.

Contact: Great Ink – 212-741-2977, Tom Nolan ([email protected])

SOURCE Hodges Ward Elliott

Related Links

http://www.hwehotels.com

