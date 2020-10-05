Hodgkin's Lymphoma Opportunity Analysis and Forecasts 2020-2029: Drug Developers Focusing On Combination Therapies Featuring Marketed Products with Novel Therapies

DUBLIN, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hodgkin's Lymphoma - Opportunity Analysis and Forecasts to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In recent years however, the arrival of three novel agents reflect a change in the treatment paradigm, shifting from cytotoxic therapies to immunotherapies and novel cell-based therapies. The publisher is expecting a total of 6 new entrants to launch over the forecast period in the 8MM from 2019-2029, while specific marketed agents are expected to move into earlier lines of treatment as novel combinations. The main competition will between drug entering the first-line setting and novel combinations within the salvage setting for relapsed and refractory patients. Given the high cure rate for this indication, these two early setting are the most determinant of global sales for Hodgkin's lymphoma.



Key Highlights

The main drivers of growth include the anticipated label expansions of currently marketed therapies across the 8MM during the forecast period.

The main barriers to growth in the 8MM include the patent expiry of the market leading drugs and the lack of premium priced therapeutics entering the market.

Among the late-stage pipeline products and marketed agents, marketed drug combinations and CAR-T cell therapies are expected to generate the greatest revenues over the forecast period.

The most important unmet needs in the Hodgkin's lymphoma market include: improving cure rates in the first-line treatment setting, more options available for relapsed and refractory patients and alternative treatments to stem cell transplants.

Key Questions Answered



Six late-stage pipeline agents are going to enter Hodgkin lymphoma market from 2019 onwards. What the impact will these agents have on the market? Which of these drugs will have the highest peak sales, and why?

What are the current unmet needs in Hodgkin's lymphoma, which pipeline agents are positioned to counter these unmet needs? What are the opportunities for R&D?

What is the market outlook in the 8MM from 2019-2029? Considering major patent expiries, launch of new premium priced agents and expected label expansions.

What are the main corporate trends? Who are the current and future players?

Scope

Overview of Hodgkin's lymphoma including epidemiology, etiology, pathophysiology, symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment guidelines.

Topline Hodgkin's lymphoma market revenue, annual cost of therapy, and major pipeline product sales in the forecast period.

Key topics covered include current treatment and pipeline therapies, unmet needs and opportunities, and the drivers and barriers affecting Hodgkin's lymphoma therapeutics sales in the 8MM.

Pipeline analysis: Comprehensive data split across different phases, emerging novel trends under development, and detailed analysis of late-stage pipeline drugs (Phase III).

Analysis of the current and future market competition in the global Hodgkin's lymphoma therapeutics market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers, restraints and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide qualitative analysis of its implications.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures



2 Hodgkin's Lymphoma: Executive Summary

2.1 Moderate Market Growth Expected for Hodgkin's Lymphoma During 2019-2029

2.2 Drug Developers Focusing On Combination Therapies Featuring Marketed Products with Novel Therapies

2.3 Need for More Effective Therapies to Reduce the Use of Chemotherapy and Delay Stem Cell Transplant is Partially Attainable

2.4 Growth in the 8MM Is Driven by Label Expansions of Existing Therapies and Less Impacted by Novel Agents

2.5 What Do Physicians Think?



3 Introduction

3.1 Catalyst

3.2 Related Reports

3.3 Upcoming Related Reports



4 Disease Overview

4.1 Etiology and Pathophysiology

4.2 Diagnosis and Symptoms



5 Epidemiology

5.1 Disease Background

5.2 Risk Factors and Comorbidities

5.3 Global and Historical Trends

5.4 Forecast Methodology

5.4.1 Sources

5.4.2 Sources Not Used

5.5 Forecast Assumptions and Methods

5.5.1 8MM

5.6 Epidemiological Forecast for HL (2019-2029)

5.6.1 Diagnosed Incident Cases of HL

5.6.2 Diagnosed Incident Cases of Classical HL

5.6.3 Age-Specific Diagnosed Incident Cases of Classical HL

5.6.4 Sex-Specific Diagnosed Incident Cases of Classical HL

5.6.5 Diagnosed Incident Cases of Classical HL by Cancer Stage

5.6.6 Diagnosed Incident Cases of Classical HL by Cancer Subtypes

5.6.7 Five-Year Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Classical HL

5.6.8 Diagnosed Incident Cases of Nodular Lymphocyte Predominant HL

5.7 Discussion

5.7.1 Epidemiological Forecast Insight

5.7.2 Limitations of the Analysis

5.7.3 Strengths of the Analysis



6 Current Treatment Options

6.1 Treatment Overview



7 Unmet Needs and Opportunity Assessment



8 R&D Strategies



9 Pipeline Assessment



10 Pipeline Valuation Analysis



11 Appendix



Companies Mentioned



Bristol- Myers Squibb

Merck Co

Seattle Genetics

Affimed

RAPT Therapeutics

Hanmi Pharmaceuticals

Ono Pharmaceuticals

Takeda

Innovent

Eli Lilly

Jiangsu Hengrui

Beigene

Tessa Therapeutics

ADC Therapeutics

Genmab

Trillium Therapeutics

Cstone Pharmaceuticals

Aurigene

Immunagen

Harbin Gloria Pharmaceuticals

Arcus Biosciences

Zhengda Tianqing

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Genzyme

ImmunoGen

