HODL Assets Co-Founder/CEO to Assume New Role Following GalaxE Platform Launch

SAN FRANCISCO, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Now that the flurry of intensive activity has died down, newly launched tech platform "GalaxE by HODL's" co-founder Lenny Schutz has announced his plans to step away from the company's day-to-day operations and trade his role as CEO for that of the tech firm's board or directors.

As chairman of the board, Lenny — who goes by "Lenny SC" — will be able to use his skillset to help forge the company's future direction while empowering other members of the team to make the immediate, day-to-day decisions that keep the company functioning. His new responsibilities will also involve the oversight that will help ensure ongoing accountability among HODL's officers.

Says Lenny: "As an original HODL Assets co-founder, my primary goal has always been to do whatever I can to help ensure the company's success. And if I can use my natural strengths in a role that also allows me more space to attend to my own personal life goals at the same time, I consider that a plus."

He adds: "I look forward to the shift in focus that this new role will offer, and I welcome the opportunity to help provide accountability for the company's highly capable officers, partly by modeling that same level of accountability to them. As all the board members work together in our respective roles to support the decision makers and facilitate their success, we know that success will ultimately translate to the company's success. And that's what drives us."

Now that "GalaxE by HODL" — the innovative blockchain-based NFT platform developed by the HODL Assets team — is live, the partners have a little breathing room from the intensive work of the launch. This will free original co-founder and current company CTO AJ Bosch to temporarily serve in a dual role, adding the responsibilities of interim CEO to his current duties as chief technical officer and thus allowing the company to take the time and space it needs to find, recruit, and bring on board a qualified replacement CEO.

As he contemplates this latest stage in the company's evolution, AJ's philosophy is simple. "Every phase of our company's growth and development takes us a little bit farther outside our comfort zone," he says. "But that only inspires us to rise to the occasion and dig deep to develop the resources we need to take things to the next level — and do it as we go."

He sums up: "In the tech business, agility is everything. You have to think on your feet and be quick to pivot to meet the challenges as they come, while also taking advantage of the opportunities before they're gone. It's a delicate balance. But if you do it right, you come out on top."

Wall Street veteran and serial entrepreneur Jenny Q. Ta, who recently signed on as HODL's third co-founder and COO, admits she has no aspirations for taking over the CEO title, but rather plans to remain in her current role as HODL's chief operating officer. Though a successful three-time company founder, Jenny's personal modus operandi dictates that she only serves as CEO of companies that she herself has founded.

However, Ms. Ta is leaving the door open to a possible alternative arrangement. "Once the company locks in a new CEO," she says, "I may be willing to consider fulfilling a similar role for HODL to that of Emilie Choi of Coinbase, who holds the helm as president and COO, while Brian Armstrong serves as the company's CEO."

As Ta explains, the HODL team already has a few candidates in mind for the CEO position. "Our top candidate is a Princeton graduate and former tech founder/CEO himself," she reveals, adding, "We're working on finalizing a few details, and as soon as we're ready, we'll make the announcement, so stay tuned."

With their recent launch of the "GalaxE by HODL" platform, the company is taking its inevitable growing pains in stride while eagerly moving forward with its plans to lock in its Series A round and expand the HODL Assets team.

HODL Assets, PARENT COMPANY of the revolutionary GalaxE NFT-social aggregator platform, was the first to facilitate the creation, buying, and selling of non-fungible tokens on multiple blockchains. HODL has also differentiated itself from its competitors by assessing no initial contract, listing, or auction settlement fees, charging its users only a minting fee. The HODL platform is also the first NFT marketplace to offer Gaming and Social Networking as part of its native ecosystem.

