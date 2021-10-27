HODL Assets' CoinLinked Acquisition Draws Unanimous Bilateral Shareholder Approval, as Firm Partners with Award-Winning Designer to Tap Multi-Million-Dollar NFT-Fashion Metaverse

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HODL Assets has finalized the company's recent acquisition of innovative blockchain-powered social commerce firm and platform, CoinLinked, a move that, significantly, inspired unanimous approval from both HODL's and CoinLinked's shareholders. By acquiring CoinLinked (CL), HODL has also acquired CL-owned VC Network, LLC, (a venture capital matching service with over one million high net worth investors in its database) which the company will explore revamping in the coming months.

GalaxE Metaverse by HODL Assets Cryptotainment

The company's newly forged partnership within a triad of highly compatible industries, will merge the three realms — crypto, entertainment, and fashion — to create a transformative new hybrid industry, while simultaneously expanding the HODL brand's reach. The goal of the partnership is to capture the multi-billion-dollar "Cryptotainment" NFT market by making high-end couture fashion a major focus. To that end, Global Couture Gala creator/executive producer and president/CEO of L Gray Image Consulting, LLC, Linda Gray — a designer and former fashion model — will be working with HODL to help produce one day of a two-day event for their Cryptotainment conference in Las Vegas.

HODL-GalaxE, aside from being the first cross-blockchain NFT marketplace for digital art, digital collectibles, online gaming accessories, and other digital assets, is now the first NFT aggregator platform to accept DOGECOIN and a number of other popular cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Tron, Ripple's XRP, Monero, Dash, and stablecoins such as Tether, USDC, Dai, Pax, and Binance Smart Chain (BSC) as payment for its NFTs. Buyers can utilize any of these cryptocurrencies to buy their NFTs on the HODL platform through the company's partnership with online crypto payment processor NOWPayments. HODL's plan to trade in a variety of popular coin types will position the company ahead of such competitors in the NFT market space as OpenSea and Rarible, which accept payments only in Ethereum.

When Crypto, Entertainment, and Fashion Collide

According to fashion industry stat watchers, the global apparel market is expected to rally in 2021, increasing to $635.17 billion from its 2020 level of $527.08 billion — an expected increase of more than $108 billion, making it a market that's ripe for profits.

Likewise, the NFT market saw about $338 million in transaction volume in 2020. In comparison, NFT sales in just the first 6 months of 2021 amounted to a whopping $2.4 billion, demonstrating the burgeoning growth of the market. In fact, frontrunner OpenSea marketplace recorded $3.4 billion in transactional volume in August, an amount that was 10 times the month before. Thanks to the NFT's unprecedented ability to authenticate digital properties via distributed ledger technology, digital asset purchases are poised to continue this massive increase with no end in sight.

As the HODL house brand expands deeper into the music industry as well, the company will continue to sign artists such as their recent multi platinum-selling producers, Dr Vades, with their reach of over 1 million streams of their latest single, "You're The One," on Spotify.

After the company launched its original HODL platform on August 29, 2021, the platform generated in excess of six-figure sales in NFTs within the first month, and sales have continued to increase at a rate of 110% weekly as the company continues to sign up a dozen artists per week.

As the company strategically merges the three hugely profitable industries, and prepares to launch their main NFT-social aggregator platform in the next several weeks — to be called GalaxE — they do so with an eye toward the massive potential for growth in the new hybrid industry. The new GalaxE platform will include the first "social network" (from CoinLinked) embedded into the platform, so its users won't have to join Telegram or Discord groups as they do with other NFT platforms. Later, HODL Assets will roll out other subsidiary brands, in addition to GalaxE (NFT and social), which will include an updated VCNetwork, Gaming, Music, Fashion and Wearables, Lending, and Blockchain.

Fashion Forward: Bringing Fashion Couture to the Fore

Working with HODL-GalaxE to bring in the fashion couture element, Linda Gray will be bringing her considerable expertise and fashion industry background to the project. As a past Advisory Member of the City Summit and City Gala Host Committee for three years, Linda helped raise funds for upstart philanthropic entrepreneurs, working with celebrities such as the following: John Travolta, Quincy Jones, 98 Degrees, Ashton Kutcher, Matthew McConaughey, Colin Farrell, and Charlize Theron. She is also known for her highly anticipated Global Couture Gala, a one-of-a-kind, world-class fashion event scheduled to be held in Hollywood/Los Angeles in March, 2022. The event is similar to the New York Met Gala but is framed with a distinctive creative vision that is fitting for West Coast Hollywood. The theme for the 2022 event will be "Bridging Cultures and Embracing Diversity." HODL-GalaxE is pleased that Linda will also be co-producing a similar event for Day 2 of the company's Cryptotainment Conference in Las Vegas next summer, highlighting cultural understanding and reflecting diversity through fashion, beauty, and entertainment.

HODL-GalaxE COO, Jenny Ta is excited about the possibilities. "Bringing the best of all worlds together is an empowering prospect. Building cultural understanding is much like bringing the historically separate realms of finance, entertainment, and fashion together to create something amazing. I'm excited about this partnership with Linda as Executive Producer for the Fashion portion of our project."

Linda Gray agrees. "One thing I've always loved about my work was bringing all the elements together into one cohesive whole. Whether it be the various elements of a client's lifestyle while offering personal and professional image services or the many cultural expressions of beauty in fashion that add up to a gorgeously diverse global couture event, it's always a rewarding journey." She adds, "I have great respect for Jenny and all that she's accomplished throughout her career, and I'm so looking forward to working with her on this project."

Ta loves seeing HODL-GalaxE transitioning into a mega powerhouse since the CoinLinked acquisition and the company's subsequent growth. She's reminded of these words of wisdom from Steve Jobs: The ones who are crazy enough to think they can change the world are the ones who do. And her rallying cry is, "Let's put our heads and our backgrounds and our skills together. Let's build connections. Let's create change. Let's write history."

As co-founder and CEO of HODL-GalaxE, Lenny Schutz is happy with the team-up and its trajectory. As he puts it, "I think we're appropriately positioned and well-equipped to take on the task of melding the technical (aka, crypto) with the creative, i.e., the entertainment and fashion aspects of the project." He adds, "We're looking forward to seeing big results."

The Cryptotainment Conference

The HODL-CL acquisition will also include "The Doge Conference," a cryptocurrency gathering that was in the works before the acquisition and that VC Network had planned to host. The transfer of this event to HODL Assets will fit right in with HODL's vision for making NFTs more accessible to all, as the reimagined conference is rebranded as "The Cryptotainment Conference." The latest iteration of the conference will serve as the groundbreaking event where "the world of crypto meets the world of entertainment meets the world of fashion."

At the conference, entertainment industry professionals (TV and film producers, directors, etc.) will learn how they can use crypto to fund various types of projects and how they can monetize their current business endeavors through the use of NFTs (non-fungible tokens).

For Gen Z and Millennials, who have made considerable amounts of money with crypto and are now beginning to spend their wealth, the conference will serve as a bridge connecting them to elites and opportunities within the entertainment world, while they learn how to amplify their mission through innovative strategies in the world of AdTech.

Linda Gray's Global Couture event, which is scheduled for Day 2 of the Conference is also expected to shed a great deal of light on the many possibilities for NFTs in the fashion world.

Doge Conference Rebranding Details

Due to the Doge Conference rebranding, the current website will soon go dark, as the company prepares to relaunch the rebranded site in 2-3 months. Several conference details will change slightly:

The target conference date will be Summer of 2022.

Conference location will continue to be Las Vegas .

. The conference will change from a three-day event to a two-day event featuring multiple speakers who will share their expertise and a variety of fashion tips and musical entertainment to provide diversion.

CoinLinked Phase-Out

Since the company will be phasing out the CoinLinked brand and adopting the HODL/GalaxE brand, current CL users will have 30 days as of the date of this press release to check and verify their information before the CoinLinked platform will "go dark" (i.e., be taken down). CL users should be aware that once the site has been taken down, they will not be able to request access to their points or other account information until after the relaunch of the SOCIAL feature, which will be relaunched under the GalaxE brand of the HODL platform.

The entire HODL-GalaxE team and its members new and old appreciate the patience of all who are awaiting the CL relaunch and the Doge Conference rebranding. They'd like to reassure everyone that both the website and conference will be well worth waiting for. The team looks forward to pooling every member's talents as they work together to explore new horizons in crypto, entertainment, digital marketing, and social that will make life infinitely more profitable, productive, and pleasurable for all.

About HODL Assets, Inc.

HodlAssets.org (or, simply, HODL Assets), the PARENT COMPANY of GalaxE NFT-social aggregator platform is a revolutionary NFT platform and marketplace that has led the way into the future by being the first to facilitate the creation, buying, and selling of non-fungible tokens on multiple blockchains. In contrast, most other NFT marketplaces support only Ethereum. HODL has also differentiated itself from its competitors by assessing no initial contract, listing, or auction settlement fees, but instead charging its users only a minting fee. The HODL platform is also the first NFT marketplace to offer Gaming and Social Networking components as part of its native ecosystem, and the first to accept DOGECOIN and a number of other popular cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Tron, Ripple's XRP, Monero, Dash, and stablecoins such as Tether, USDC, Dai, Pax, and Binance Smart Chain (BSC) as payment for its NFTs. Buyers can utilize any of these cryptocurrencies to buy their NFTs on the HODL platform through the company's partnership with online crypto payment processor NOWPayments. With every new feature it adds to the platform, the HODL Assets team endeavors to further dispel the mystery and confusion that often surround these wonderfully innovative technologies by providing a safer, more user-friendly environment where people can come to learn, create, and confidently participate in blockchain-fueled e-commerce and networking. In short, HODL is a place where users are free to explore and enjoy the innovation of today's most sought-after technologies.

