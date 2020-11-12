Höegh LNG Partners LP - Invitation to Presentation of Third Quarter 2020 Results

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Höegh LNG Partners LP's (NYSE: HMLP) third quarter 2020 results will be released on Thursday, November 19, 2020, before the market opens. In connection with this, a presentation will be held at 8:30 A.M. (EST) on Thursday, November 19, 2020. The results and presentation material will be available for download at http://www.hoeghlngpartners.com.

The presentation will be immediately followed by a Q&A session. Participants will be able to join this presentation using the following details:

a. Webcast



https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/942/38684

b. Teleconference

International call: +1-412-542-4123 US Toll Free call: 1-855-239-1375 Canada Toll Free call: 1-855-669-9657

Participants should ask to be joined into the Höegh LNG Partners LP call.

There will be a Q&A session after the presentation. Information on how to ask questions will be given at the beginning of the Q&A session.

For those unable to participate in the conference call, a replay will be available from one hour after the end of the conference call until November 26, 2020.

The replay dial-in numbers are as follows:

International call: +1-412-317-0088 US Toll Free call: 1-877-344-7529 Canada Toll Free call: 1-855-669-9658

Replay passcode: 10149871

About Höegh LNG Partners LP

Höegh LNG Partners LP is a growth-oriented limited partnership formed by Höegh LNG Holdings Ltd. (Oslo Børs ticker: HLNG), a leading floating LNG service provider. HMLP's strategy is to own, operate and acquire floating storage and regasification units ("FSRUs") and associated LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. It has interests in five FSRUs that have an industry leading average remaining firm contract duration of 8.7 years plus options as of September 30, 2020.

