Höegh LNG Partners LP - Invitation to Presentation of Third Quarter 2021 Results

Hoegh LNG Partners LP

Nov 11, 2021, 16:15 ET

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Höegh LNG Partners LP's (NYSE: HMLP) third quarter 2021 results will be released on Thursday, November 18, 2021, before the market opens. In connection with this, a presentation will be held at 8:30 A.M. (EST) on Thursday, November 18, 2021. The results and presentation material will be available for download at http://www.hoeghlngpartners.com.

The presentation will be immediately followed by a Q&A session. Participants will be able to join this presentation using the following details:

a. Webcast
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/942/43674

b. Teleconference 

International call:

1-412-542-4123

US Toll Free call:

1-855-239-1375

Canada Toll Free call:

1-855-669-9657

Participants should ask to be joined into the Höegh LNG Partners LP call.

There will be a Q&A session after the presentation. Information on how to ask questions will be given at the beginning of the Q&A session.

For those unable to participate in the conference call, a replay will be available from one hour after the end of the conference call until November 25, 2021.

The replay dial-in numbers are as follows:

International call:

1-412-317-0088

US Toll Free call:

1-877-344-7529

Canada Toll Free call:

1-855-669-9658

Replay passcode: 10162077

Contact:
The IGB Group, Bryan Degnan, +1 (646) 673-9701 / Leon Berman, +1 (212) 477-8438

www.hoeghlngpartners.com 

