Höegh LNG Partners LP Announces Availability of Its Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2020

HAMILTON, Bermuda, April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Höegh LNG Partners LP (the "Partnership") (NYSE: HMLP) announced today that its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020 has been filed with the SEC and can be accessed on the Partnership's website www.hoeghlngpartners.com under the "SEC Filings" section or on the website of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov .

Unitholders may also request a hard copy of the Annual Report, which includes the Partnership's complete audited financial statements, free of charge, by contacting the Partnership at:

Höegh LNG Partners LP

Canon's Court

22 Victoria Street

Hamilton HM 12

Bermuda

Tel: +1 (441) 298-3300

E-mail: [email protected]

About Höegh LNG Partners LP

Höegh LNG Partners LP is a growth-oriented limited partnership formed by Höegh LNG Holdings Ltd. (Oslo Børs ticker: HLNG), a leading floating LNG service provider. HMLP's strategy is to own, operate and acquire floating storage and regasification units ("FSRUs") and associated LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. It has interests in five FSRUs that have an industry leading average remaining firm contract duration of approximately 8.5 years plus options as of December 31, 2020.

Media:

Knut Johan Arnholdt

Vice President Investor Relations and Strategy

+47 92259131

www.hoeghlngpartners.com

