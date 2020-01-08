HOF Village, LLC Announces $21 Million Renovation to Upcoming DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in Canton, Ohio

CANTON, Ohio, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HOF Village, LLC (HOFV), the owner of the premier sports, entertainment and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, today announced that it will open a DoubleTree by Hilton hotel in Downtown Canton. The fully renovated hotel, which was acquired by HOFV in October 2019, is expected to open in the summer of 2020, in time to welcome guests for the 2020 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Week Powered by Johnson Controls.

"The opportunity to develop a world-class hotel in downtown Canton alongside the brand of excellence that is Hall of Fame Village is unique and allows us to be part of something historic," said Chris Brock, senior director of development for Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio and Wisconsin, Hilton. "We couldn't be more excited to partner in this development project."

"We are thrilled to bring a highly respected hospitality brand like DoubleTree by Hilton to Canton, where we anticipate the hotel will significantly contribute to the revitalization and resurgence of Canton's active downtown area," said Mike Crawford, chief executive officer, HOFV. "We look forward to delivering an excellent and comfortable hospitality experience to visitors of Canton, including attendees of conferences, live events and other programming. The addition of an original, upscale hotel to our portfolio allows us to accommodate more area visitors, supporting our strategy to attract year-round talent and entertainment offerings, while integrating with the Canton community."

The Albert M. Higley Co. of Cleveland, Ohio will lead the renovation's construction management team, in partnership with Rocky Bleier Construction Group in Pittsburgh, Pa. Arkinetics, a design firm familiar with renovating Hilton brand hotels, will also support renovation efforts. Upon its reopening, Crestline Hotels and Resorts will manage the hotel under a long-term contract.

"We are thrilled to be working with such a dynamic team and are excited to continue to add additional partners as we progress with the renovation, which is well underway," said Carol Smith, senior vice president, IRG and project executive, HOFV.

For additional news from DoubleTree by Hilton, visit newsroom.hilton.com/doubletree.

About HOF Village, LLC

Johnson Controls Hall of Fame Village, a development of HOF Village, LLC is a multi-use sports, entertainment and media destination centered around the Pro Football Hall of Fame's campus in Canton, Ohio. It provides a themed sports, entertainment and media venue to capitalize on the popularity and fandom associated with professional football and its legendary players. HOF Village, LLC was founded by the Pro Football Hall of Fame through its wholly owned, for profit subsidiary Hall of Fame Village, Inc. and Industrial Realty Group, LLC.

About Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.

GPAQ is a special purpose acquisition company formed by Mr. James Dolan. GPAQ raised $125 million in its initial public offering in January of 2018. Additional information can be found at www.gordonpointe.com.

About DoubleTree by Hilton

DoubleTree by Hilton is a fast-growing, global portfolio of 580 upscale hotels with nearly 135,000 rooms across 46 countries. Over the past 50 years, DoubleTree by Hilton has maintained its philosophy that it's the little things that make a big difference, from welcoming guests with its signature, warm DoubleTree Cookie, to serving the local community. Thanks to the dedication of its Team Members, DoubleTree by Hilton ensures the absolute best experiences for guests and continues to be a symbol of comfort through contemporary accommodations and amenities, including unique food and beverage experiences, state-of-the-art fitness offerings, and meetings and event spaces. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits. To make reservations, travelers may visit doubletree.com. Connect with DoubleTree by Hilton on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Learn about the latest brand news at newsroom.hilton.com/doubletree.

About Hilton

Hilton (NYSE: HLT) is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 17 world-class brands comprising nearly 6,000 properties with more than 954,000 rooms, in 117 countries and territories. Dedicated to fulfilling its mission to be the world's most hospitable company, Hilton earned a spot on the 2019 World's Best Workplaces list, and has welcomed more than 3 billion guests in its 100-year history. Through the award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors, more than 100 million members who book directly with Hilton can earn Points for hotel stays and experiences money can't buy, plus enjoy instant benefits, including digital check-in with room selection, Digital Key, and Connected Room. Visit newsroom.hilton.com for more information, and connect with Hilton on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

