Hoffa: American Families Plan Helps Workers Bring Balance To Daily Lives

WASHINGTON, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a statement from Teamsters General President Jim Hoffa about today's unveiling of President Biden's American Families Plan, a sweeping measure that lifts up hardworking Americans by expanding education opportunities, mandating paid leave, subsidizing child care and health care for low- and middle-income workers and providing tax relief to the middle class.

"The modern American family is being pulled in a million different directions that makes it increasingly difficult to make ends meet. The current pandemic has especially placed additional strains on women workers, who disproportionately struggle to balance jobs and caring for younger and older generations. Consequently, many have left the workforce.

"President Biden's American Families Plan will go a long way towards alleviating these issues. Not only will workers be able to receive free workforce training or earn a two-year degree at a community college, but their children will also be eligible for free pre-K schooling beginning at age three. Child-care costs will be capped for many workers, and they will be eligible for up to 12 weeks of paid leave to care for themselves or ailing loved ones.

"Additionally, the proposal makes the federal tax code fairer by extending expanded health care tax credits and child tax credits granted in the American Rescue Plan while at the same time raising taxes on the most-wealthy Americans and increasing enforcement to make sure they pay their fair share.

"Taken together, this proposal is a balm for working Americans who now more than ever need an understanding government to help heal. Lawmakers should stand up for their constituents by quickly enacting it."

