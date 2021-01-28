Hoffa: Biden Health Care Executive Orders Expand Affordability, Services

WASHINGTON, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a statement from Teamsters General President Jim Hoffa on two executive orders signed by President Biden that lower the cost and expand the availability of health care services for many hardworking Americans.

"While the Teamsters do an excellent job of ensuring that its members receive quality health insurance benefits through negotiated contracts, that unfortunately is not the case for some U.S. workers. Obamacare was a start to broaden the availability of health care, but the Trump administration chipped away at it. These new orders will begin to turn the tide back.

"Those lacking health insurance will get another chance in the coming weeks to sign up for it. Additionally, the Biden administration is directing federal agencies to re-examine policies that undermine health care affordability, the insurance marketplace and availability for people with pre-existing conditions.

"The U.S. is in the middle of a health crisis. Government must do more to ensure working Americans – especially essential workers – have the access they need. This is a start."

