Hoffa: Biden's OSHA Leadership Picks Will Prioritze Worker Safety

WASHINGTON, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a statement from Teamsters General President Jim Hoffa on President Biden's selection of James Fredricks and Joseph Hughes to serve in top positions in the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).

"The safety and health of the nation's workers is under attack like never before due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. But during the past year, not enough was done to make sure hardworking Americans were protected. That will end, however, once James Fredricks and Joseph Hughes assume their positions at OSHA.

"Fredericks, who will serve as Deputy Assistant Secretary of Labor for Occupational Safety and Health, knows all about worker safety because he spent 25 years overseeing it as part of his work with the United Steelworkers. He has the expertise to get the job done.

"Hughes, who will serve as Deputy Assistant Secretary for Pandemic and Emergency Response for OSHA, previously was director of the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences Worker Education and Training Program. Unions and employers have benefitted from his service.

"America's workers will be better off having both of them looking out for their safety and health."

