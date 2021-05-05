Hoffa: Biden's Roll Back Of Independent Contractor Rule Is A Win For Workers

WASHINGTON, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a statement from Teamsters General President Jim Hoffa on President Biden's decision to axe a Trump era rule that made it easier for companies to classify workers as independent contractors and therefore, not be covered by federal minimum wage and overtime laws that all hardworking Americans deserve.

"The American worker's quest for dignity and respect in recent years has fallen largely on deaf ears. While the Teamsters and other unions have been active in protesting the continued misclassification of workers and have found some success at the state level, too many federal elected officials have refused to intervene.

"Thankfully, that is now changing. President Biden's decision to rescind this anti-worker proposal put forward during the Trump administration and that was set to take effect is just the latest of example that the White House has the back of working Americans. It builds on an agenda that is putting the people ahead of the powerful.

"This nation is at its best when workers can work one job that allows them to support their families. President Biden understands this, and we look forward to working with him so he can continue to forge a path towards creating a bigger and better middle class."

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.4 million hardworking men and women throughout the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. Visit www.teamster.org for more information. Follow us on Twitter @Teamsters and "like" us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/teamsters.

Contact:

Ted Gotsch, (703) 899-0869

[email protected]

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters

Related Links

http://www.teamster.org

