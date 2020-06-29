Hoffa: Changes To Guest Worker Programs Will Help Protect U.S. Livelihoods

WASHINGTON, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a statement from Teamsters General President Jim Hoffa about a White House effort to temporarily curtail guest worker programs during the current economic downturn.

"U.S. workers are facing a nearly unprecedented loss of jobs due to the coronavirus pandemic. Given the current conditions, it only makes sense to prioritize the lives and the livelihoods of hardworking Americans and protect their wages.

"The current guest worker visa system is in need of repair. The Teamsters hope lawmakers can use this time to reform it to ensure the integrity of thousands of applications to renew guest workers already in the U.S. that are not affected by the President's executive order."

