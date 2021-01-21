Hoffa: Defense Production Act Critical To Delivering COVID-19 Vaccine To Every American

WASHINGTON, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a statement from Teamsters General President Jim Hoffa on President Biden's decision to invoke the Defense Production Act (DPA) to address vaccine and PPE shortages.

"The Teamsters applaud President Biden's decision to invoke the Defense Production Act to help accelerate the production of personal protective equipment and the COVID-19 vaccine.

"As shortages arise across the country, bold and decisive action must be taken to ensure every American receives the vaccine as soon as possible. We must also prioritize PPE production so that our essential workers receive the critical gear they need on the job. Our members are proud to be doing our part to distribute the vaccine and stand ready to help end this pandemic."

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.4 million hardworking men and women throughout the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. Visit www.teamster.org for more information. Follow us on Twitter @Teamsters and "like" us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/teamsters.

Contact:

Galen Munroe, (202) 439-7427

[email protected]

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters

Related Links

www.teamster.org

